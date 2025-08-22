“Kodai Senga, Sean Manaea, we need those guys” - Mets skipper sounds alarm amid postseason push

The New York Mets lost more ground on National League East leaders the Philadelphia Phillies after a disappointing 9-3 loss against the Washington Nationals on Thursday.
With the series on the line, the Mets made a strong start to the rubber game at Nationals Park as starting pitcher Sean Manaea went scoreless over the first three innings while striking out seven batters.
The Mets held a 2-0 advantage after Manaea's strong start. However, the Mets ace ran into trouble in the fourth and fifth innings, conceding four runs to surrender the advantage as the Nationals turned around things to take a 5-3 lead.
Mets manager Carlos Mendoza sounded the alarm bells for his players after the game.
“A lot of different parts, but it starts with our starters, starting pitching," Mendoza said on the team's struggles. They set the tone. When they go, the whole team pretty much goes. Talking about Kodai Senga and Sean Manaea, we need those guys.
After a promising start, Sean Manaea ended with 4.2 IP, conceding four earned runs with eight strikeouts.
Sean Manaea, Mets bullpen collapsed in rubber game against Nationals
While Sean Manaea's poor fifth inning allowed the Nationals a way back into the game, the Mets bullpen capitulated in the eighth inning to blow their chances of a comeback.
Veteran reliever and former World Series winner Ryan Stanek had a nightmare outing as the 34-year-old conceded a three-run home run to James Wood in a four-run eighth inning.
An explosive eight-inning saw the Nationals ease to a 9-3 win at the end as the Mets lost for the sixth time in the last 10 games. They are not seven games behind the Phillies at the top of the NL East.