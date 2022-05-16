"Kopech has no clue where the ball is going, not one" - MLB writer savagely calls out Chicago White Sox pitcher for a disappointing performance, New York Yankees dominate the game

The Chicago White Sox are having an incredibly rough season. With their top two pitchers, Lucas Giolito and Lance Lynn, out of the pitching rotation due to injury, manager Tony LaRussa has had to turn to his young guns in Dylan Cease and Michael Kopech to carry the torch. To their credit, Cease and Kopech have performed admirably in the absence of their brothers in the rotation, with Cease holding a solid 3.55 earned run average in this year's campaign and Kopech entering Sunday leading the league in earned run average for the Chicago White Sox and the American League.

Danny Vietti @DannyVietti Michael Kopech and Dylan Cease combined this season:

• 12 starts

• 1.71 ERA

• 63 IP

• 77 strikeouts



However, that positivity came to a crashing burnout when the White Sox faced the New York Yankees during the conclusion of a the series between the two American League ballclubs.

The New York Yankees clobbered Chicago White Sox righty Michael Kopech

Kopech was cruising through his first two innings before he completely imploded. After surrendering a two-out single, Kopech issued three consecutive walks to the New York Yankees, which brought in two runs for the away team. Kopech, then uncorked a wild pitch to bring in a third run.

Eric Hubbs, the MLB and New York Yankees writer for Barstool Sports, took to Twitter to comment on Kopech's unraveling.

"Our old beloved friend the wild pitch with a man on 3rd has returned. Kopech has no clue where the ball is going, not one"- Eric Hubbs

Kopech bounced back to retire 13 consecutive Yankees afterward and finished the day with six innings pitched after only allowing three runs and a single hit. While his second inning was atrocious, Kopech only needed 51 pitches for the other five innings in his start. It was an immensely peculiar start; however, it was good enough to give the Chicago White Sox a chance to defeat the Yankees. However, unfortunately for Kopech, the Chicago White Sox offense had to deal with New York Yankees southpaw Hector Neras, who is in the midst of a stellar season of his own. Neras held the White Sox offense in check as he struck out seven hitters and while lowering his earned run average to 1.35 in 2022.

