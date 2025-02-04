  • home icon
  Kyle Isbel, Cody Thomas' wives drop sweet birthday messages for Royals' Bobby Witt Jr.'s spouse Maggie's special day

Kyle Isbel, Cody Thomas' wives drop sweet birthday messages for Royals' Bobby Witt Jr.'s spouse Maggie's special day

By Chirag Dhariya
Modified Feb 04, 2025 07:18 GMT
Kyle Isbel, Cody Thomas' wives drop sweet birthday messages for Royals' Bobby Witt Jr.'s spouse Maggie's special day

Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. recently began his newly married life with his longtime girlfriend, Maggie Black. Monday was a special day for Witt Jr., as it marked his wife's 25th birthday.

Many in the baseball community, including fellow baseball wives, sent their birthday wishes to Maggie. Royals center fielder Kyle Isbel’s wife, Priscilla, posted a story with Maggie, wishing her a “Happy Birthday.” She also shared another photo featuring Maggie holding Kyle Isbel’s son at a ballpark, with the caption:

“We love you, May May @maggswitt.”
Numerous other heartfelt birthday wishes continued to pour in, with many sharing photos from Maggie's wedding day along with their messages. Texas Rangers outfielder Cody Thomas' wife, Shaley, also wished her friend on her special day, writing:

Trending
“Happy birthday to my sista! @maggswitt I hope it’s your best year yet”

Royals player Vinnie Pasquantino’s wife, Ryann, shared her birthday wish:

“Happy birthday @maggswitt game day mirror pics forever”
Pitcher Lucas Erceg’s wife, Emma, also sent her wishes:

“Happy birthday @maggswitt to know you is to love you”

Bobby Witt Jr. and Maggie started dating in high school and eventually decided to tie the knot in December 2024.

“We had been boyfriend and girlfriend for so long that it’s exciting for both of us to now get to call each other husband and wife,” Maggie said (via People). “We are just super excited to finally be married.”

Last month, the couple also went on their honeymoon to a tropical getaway. Maggie shared a clip of their honeymoon moments with the caption:

“The Honeymoon of our dreams!!🌅🌙🐚”

In the clip, the couple can be seen spending quality time at a luxurious oceanside resort, surrounded by tropical greenery and a breathtaking view of the mountains.

Bobby Witt Jr. shares heartfelt message on wife Maggie’s birthday

On Monday, Bobby Witt Jr. shared several snapshots featuring his wife Maggie, accompanied by a heartfelt caption that read:

“Happy Birthday to my amazing Wife!! I love you! ❤️”

Maggie responded with a touching message:

“Thank you babe, I love you!!🤍.”
The 2024 season was a memorable one for Bobby Witt Jr., as he achieved his first career All-Star selection, Gold Glove Award, and Silver Slugger Award.

Edited by Ruth John S
हिन्दी