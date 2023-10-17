Kyle Tucker enjoyed a wonderful regular season, but that success has tapered off in the postseason. Through two games in the ALCS, the outfielder is struggling mightily. He and his team face a two-game deficit now - an incomprehensible thought given they played both games at home.

Tucker recently addresses his slump, which he knows is coming at the worst possible time. He said:

“They’re [at-bats] terrible. I feel fine, just my swing is not there. I haven’t done anything with any of the pitches. It’s been tough.”

The Houston Astros offense has been limp, recording four runs in two games. Tucker, who was one of their best offensive players in the regular season, has not been the steady bat he was expected to be.

That has resulted in a shocking 2-0 deficit to the Texas Rangers, who still have yet to lose a playoff game. They've been on the road for all but one, and they've managed to win all of them.

Their pitching staff has been key for that, and shutting down Tucker is a great example of how well they're playing. He's 0-8 in the middle of their lineup, and that's not the kind of production that can win teams postseason games.

Kyle Tucker must turn it around

The Houston Astros are trying to be the first team since the early 2000s New York Yankees to repeat as World Series winners. That is not an easy feat, especially with so many struggling hitters.

Kyle Tucker has been ice cold

Kyle Tucker is a prime offender here, and he needs to turn it around. The Astros will head to Texas with their season on the brink. They haven't been as good as they were last year, but they came into the ALCS the odds-on favorite to win it all again.

Now, those odds have shifted dramatically. The Rangers have shut them down, and a lot of it starts with the struggling outfielder. If he can get it going, the offense suddenly looks a lot better. A 2-0 hole isn't insurmountable, but it is a tall task.