“Kyle Tucker is basically like Juan Soto” - ESPN commentator compares 3x All-Star’s future deal to $765M Mets superstar and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 

After Vladimir Guerrero Jr. signed a $500 million extension with the Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker remains one of the most prized stars expected to hit the free agency after the end of the season.

While many see the 28-year-old in the league of Guerrero Jr., ESPN commentator Boog Sciambi sparked a debate with bold praise for Tucker, calling the Cubs slugger “basically like Juan Soto” during his appearance on "Nothing Personal with David Samson."

Sciambi compared Tucker's all-around game to Soto, who signed a historic $765 million deal with the New York Mets last offseason.

"I think it starts with Kyle Tucker, because you're talking about one of the top seven-ish hitters in all of baseball," Sciambi said (1:00 onwards). "He's basically like Soto. Not only that, but he steals bases. So most nights, the Cubs have the best hitter on the field.

"And to put him in that lineup — then I’d say you also need surprises, right? You need guys that kind of come out of nowhere."

Sciambi also predicted the right contract range for Tucker in free agency.

"There are two separate conversations here," Sciambi added. "I’m saying he’s very similar to the level of player that Juan Soto is. He’s two years older, so that changes the contract constraints.

"But what I am saying is — he is absolutely a superior player to Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and he got $500 million. So between $760M and $500M — if I’m Kyle Tucker, I’m like, yeah, somewhere in there."

Jed Hoyer's latest comments around Kyle Tucker's extension talks

A little has been spoken about a potential contract extension by either Kyle Tucker or the Cubs. President Jed Hoyer spoke about what to expect from the negotiations.

While it's easy to say the Cubs should re-sign Tucker, Hoyer said that every organization has its "limits."

"Kyle Tucker is a player you want to have for a long time," Hoyer said via Marquee Sports Network. "You go into he negotiation wanting to keep them, but you realize, at some point, you must have your limits. Obviously, we'll keep all those things internal."

Hoyer seems to be suggesting that while the Cubs will go to great lengths for an extension, if Kyle Tucker's desirable contract falls outside the organization's reach, they might let him walk into free agency.

