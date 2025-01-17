Kyle Tucker and Cubs settle $2,500,000 arbitration dispute, per MLB insider

The Chicago Cubs won't be heading to an arbitration hearing after the franchise agreed to a $16.5 million salary for Kyle Tucker, who was traded in the offseason from the Houston Astros.

The Cubs and Tucker failed to agree on a salary ahead of the arbitration deadline earlier this month. While Tucker's camp filed for a $17.5 million salary for the upcoming season, Chicago's valuation was $15 million.

According to ESPN's Jesse Rogers, one of the first to break the news, the two parties have settled for $16.5 million. Kyle Tucker will also be part of the Cubs' annual fan convention this weekend.

Rogers also highlighted why the former Houston Astros outfielder commanded a hefty salary despite almost missing half of the 2024 season due to injury.

"Tucker was a unique case considering he only played in 78 games last season but compiled a 4.2 fWAR with 23 home runs,etc. Just a monster half season. Without getting into the weeds, it's essentially what held everything up cause every deal, of course, impacts the next one."

The three-time All-Star was traded to the Cubs in December with the Astros receiving third baseman Isaac Paredes, right-handed pitcher Hayden Wesneski and infield prospect Cam Smith.

Cubs strengthen infield prospect corps on international signing day

Kyle Tucker has one year of club control left on his contract and is likely to hit free agency at the end of the 2025 season unless the Cubs offer him an extension.

A strong year in Chicago could see a significant boost in Tucker's stock and he could then command a lucrative contract in free agency.

While the Cubs offseason has been highlighted by Kyle Tucker's trade, Chicago did shrewd business on international signing day. The franchise landed two Dominican shortstops from the Top 15 in the 2025 class, Juan Cabada (No.10) and Wilfri De La Cruz (No. 13).

Cabada will reportedly earn a $1.5 million bonus, while De La Cruz’s is set to $2.3 million. While the Cubs have moved a few pieces in the offseason, trading away Isaac Paredes has seemingly opened a gap at third base.

It'll be interesting to see if president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer makes a dip in the market for a third baseman or relies on infield prospect Matt Shaw, who is attending Cubs Con this weekend.

