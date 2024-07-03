Kyle Tucker Injury Update: Astros manager Joe Espada shares "progressing" update on All-Star outfielder 

Houston Astros slugger Kyle Tucker has been out since June 3 when he suffered a shin contusion after he fouled a ball off his shin. Now with the Astros surging back, having won eight of their last 10 games, the All-Star outfielder is itching to be part of it.

On Tuesday, manager Joe Espada shared a positive update on Tucker's recovery. Espada said his recovery has been faster in the last few days and it won't be long before the two-time All-Star returns (via The Athletic's Chandler Rome):

"I'm hopeful in the next couple days you could see him come out here, and he was talking about potentially running a bit," Espada said. "The speed of the last couple days, it's actually progressing faster than we had in the last couple days."

Espada confirmed that Kyle Tucker is still "a few weeks away from seeing the field."

Kyle Tucker is hopeful of getting out there soon and contributing to Astros comeback

The Houston Astros had a rough start to the season and Kyle Tucker was the lone bright spot while at it. However, two things happened: Tucker went to the injured list and the Astros started finding their rhythm. Both are contrasting events perhaps, but the Astros would undoubtedly be even better once Tucker returns.

“I never really had that big jump forward that we hoped for," Tucker said via MLB.com. "You can't do much about it. ... Hopefully, I can get out there soon.”

After fouling off the ball to the shin, the injury wasn't expected to be serious but just a few days, however, he needed crutches to help keep the weight off.

Before he hit the injured list, Tucker was slashing .266/.395/.584/.979 with 19 home runs and 40 RBIs. His .979 OPS was fourth in the majors at the time, trailing only early MVP contenders Marcell Ozuna, Aaron Judge and Juan Soto.

If not for injury, he was likely heading to his third All-Star game, but now with him missing time, there's uncertainty about whether he will be picked ahead of Soto, Cleveland’s Steven Kwan and Baltimore’s Anthony Santander in phase two of the voting.

