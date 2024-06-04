Kyle Tucker Injury Update: Astros slugger relieved as X-Ray suggests no major damage on shin after early exit from Cardinals game

The Houston Astros have once again found themselves in a difficult situation after two-time All-Star Kyle Tucker exited the game early due to a shin injury, during the team's 7-4 win against the St. Louis Cardinals in the series opener.

The young slugger had to leave the game early after getting hit on the shin by one of Kyle Gibson's pitches. Right after the ball hit his shin, the 27-year-old slugger dropped on the pitch and later decided to step out of the game.

The possibility of losing the star for quite some time did get the Astros' clubhouse into a lot of thinking. However, it seems, the player and the team might just be relieved after the X-ray report of the star.

According to the insider Chandler Rome, the young right fielder has shared an update on his current situation, stating that no major damage was reported in the X-ray.

"I feel good. We did some X-rays and nothing was broken or anything. I’m sure we’ll do some more stuff tomorrow and whatnot, but right now it’s just kind of hurting. It’s all right, we’ll get through it."

This season, the 27-year-old has made a dynamic start for his side, featuring in 60 games so far, and in 214 at-bats, he has a batting average of .266, an OPS of .979. He has hit 40 RBIs and 19 home runs so far this season. The 2022 Golden Glove winner is one of the three candidates leading the MLB HR Leaders' race this season.

Astros skipper reflects on Kyle Tucker's injury

The Astros have faced a huge road block in form of Kyle Tucker's shin injury. The Slugger has been performing phenomenally. However, during the Cardinals game yesterday, a pitch hit his shin and he exited early from the game.

According to Chandler Rome, Astros' captain Joe Espada has opened up about Tucker's injury.

"Kyle Tucker has a right shin contusion and he underwent X-rays and they look good. Tucker is day to day for now. Too early to know if he’ll need the IL"

The team and its loyal supporters would surely hope and pray for an easy and fast recovery of the slugger so that he can continue his red-hot form this season. However, for now there is no update on the young RF, and more will only come into light after more tests tomorrow.

