Kyle Tucker opens up about adapting to new life with Chicago Cubs after blockbuster trade

All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker opened up about his new life with the Chicago Cubs following his trade from the Houston Astros in the offseason. He spent his entire MLB career with the Houston Astros after the team selected Tucker with the fifth overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft.

Ad

After making his major league debut with Houston in 2018, Tucker became a key player in the team's outfield. Since 2022, he has been a formidable force, earning All-Star selections in the last three seasons.

Transitioning to a new team may come with challenges, but Tucker has been handling it well. Discussing how he is adapting to his new life in Chicago, Tucker said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“It's just different. I mean, obviously I was with the Astros, my whole career up to this point, but made some really good relationships over there and a lot of great friends and stuff. But being able to come to this organization kind of just fit in easily.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

“And, these guys are great, great people and great ball players," Tucker added. "So they make it, pretty seamless transition, which is really great as, someone coming into the organization, just being able to fit in pretty quickly is pretty cool. And I'm excited to start the season with everyone, get to playing games.”

Ad

In December 2024, the Houston Astros traded Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for third baseman Isaac Paredes, pitcher Hayden Wesneski, and prospect Cam Smith.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell praises Kyle Tucker for his ability to keep things simple in the game

Kyle Tucker won a Gold Glove Award in 2022 and a Silver Slugger Award in 2023. Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell spoke about Tucker’s approach on the field, saying (via MLB.com):

Ad

“Kyle, one of his gifts is he has the ability to keep things really simple. That is a gift in this game. And he kind of requires that and demands that, and that’s a good thing. When you hear things like that from a player, you tend to watch for a little while and observe for a little while, and then find your spots.”

Last year, Tucker played 78 games for the Astros, posting a .289 batting average with 23 home runs, 49 RBIs, and 56 walks. His productivity at the plate will be key for the Cubs heading into the 2025 season with hopes of clinching a postseason berth.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback