Kyle Tucker predicted to surpass Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s AAV by MLB insider

Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker and Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. were expected to be the biggest names in the free agent market next offseason. However, Guerrero Jr. isn't going anywhere as the All-Star infielder signed a $500 million extension over 14 years with the Blue Jays earlier this month.

Ad

With Guerrero Jr. likely to spend the rest of his career in Toronto, talk about Kyle Tucker's future with the Cubs has intensified. The three-time All-Star is in the final year of his contract after being traded by the Houston Astros in the offseason.

Several experts have given insight into what a potential contract for Tucker might look like after Guerrero Jr.'s big payday. MLB insider Paul Hembekides also gave his thoughts on the Cubs star's potential contract. He argued that Tucker is a better all-around player and that could fetch him a higher AAV than Vladdy.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Juan Soto is $51 million a year, Aaron Judge is $ 40 million a year, and Vladdy is $36 million a year. Given where the market is going, I think $39 million a year is a pretty good starting point for Kyle Tucker and we go from there.

"If we are talking years, 'if you are gonna dance with us price' is probably $429 million over 11 years. I think there is a team out there that might give him 12 for $500 million."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Paul Hembekides feels that since Kyle Tucker is 29, the team won't risk going for as long a contract as Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s 14 years, but he expects the Cubs outfielder to sign a lengthy contract.

Cubs gauging the market value of Kyle Tucker after Vladimir Guerrero Jr,'s extension

While Vladimir Guerrero Jr. secured his future with the Blue Jays, the Cubs are still gauging the market value of Kyle Tucker before tabling an extension for the red-hot outfielder.

Ad

Cubs general manager Carter Hawkins touched on potential extension talks with Tucker on 670 The Score‘s “Mully & Hugh Show.”

“Generally, you’re trying to judge markets,” Hawkins said. “You’re trying to understand, are there certain positions, certain players that are overvalued or undervalued, and allocate your dollars appropriately within those contexts, but it’s hard to judge markets.

Ad

“The guys that are doing it on Wall Street are having a really hard time right now, and it’s not too much easier over here in baseball either.”

Despite the uncertainty around his future, Kyle Tucker said he is just focused on playing baseball right now as the Cubs lead the NL Central with a 9-6 record after a strong start to the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More