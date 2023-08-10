The Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker is on fire at the moment, and his ninth-inning Grand Slam against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday has seen him emerge as a contender for the American League MVP.

The 26-year-old outfielder is headed for his career-best season with the Astros in his sixth season with the franchise. However, his dazzling performances of late have left baseball fanatics in awe of his abilities.

Renowned MLB YouTuber Fuzzy reckoned that the Astros star would've been a prime contender to claim the AL MVP title if it wasn't for Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani and New York Yankees' Aaron Judge:

"He would be getting a ton of MVP votes if it wasn't for Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge even though he has missed so many games."

While Tucker's 84 RBIs trumps Ohtani's tally so far, the Japanese superstar has a league-leading 40 home runs in comparison to Tucker's 21.

Meanwhile, the reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge, despite missing a major chunk of the action over the past two months due to a toe injury, has managed 21 home runs.

Although he might not be able to topple the two MLB giants in the upcoming months, his form has added another level of threat to a star-studded Astros lineup. He reportedly turned down a $200 million deal during the offseason. He is on a one-year, $5 million deal, the first of his three arbitration seasons.

Kyle Tucker's performances on the road put him in an elite company

The 26-year-old Astros star snatched victory out of the jaws of defeat after dispatching Félix Bautista for a go-ahead grand slam, his second of the season. His feat became even more special when a stat put him in illustrious company.

Tucker is only the second player in MLB history to hit three home runs in an away game, to have a 20+ game hitting streak on the road and hit a grand slam with his team down three runs in the ninth in an away game. The legendary Babe Ruth is the only other player to have achieved this feat.

The 2022 Gold Glove winner followed up his game-winning grand slam with another homer against the Orioles on Wednesday. He has fared much better on the road this season, as 15 of his 21 home runs have come away from Minute Maid Park.

He can further add to his tally Thursday afternoon when the reigning World Series champions takes on the Orioles in the final game of the series.