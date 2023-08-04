During a spontaneous Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) session, baseball sensation Kyle Tucker offered an intriguing view of his Houston Astros teammates' survival skills on a deserted island.

When quizzed by curious fans about the best and worst companions for such an extreme scenario, Tucker's candid response shed light on the dynamics within the team.

Tucker playfully pointed out that Chas McCormick might not fare well in a survival situation, humorously hinting that his teammate's chances of making it might be slim. "From a survival point of view," Tucker mused.

"Chas would be the worst. I'm not sure he'd survive. Brantley would be the best. he knows how to fish, so we would eat well."

McCormick's potential lack of survival prowess seemed to be the source of Tucker's joke.

On the flip side, Tucker had high praise for Michael Brantley, labelling him as the ideal deserted island companion. "Brantley would be the best," Tucker affirmed, emphasizing Brantley's adeptness at fishing, a skill that would undoubtedly ensure a steady food source.

Some of his answers are hilarious, poor Chas.

Tucker's reasoning hinted at Brantley's practical knowledge and resourcefulness, making him an invaluable asset in a challenging environment.

While the AMA was lighthearted, Tucker's views of his teammates' hypothetical survival abilities provided an amusing account of the camaraderie and friendly banter that likely define the Astros' clubhouse.

Kyle Tucker's MLB Career So Far

Kyle Tucker has solidified his place as a standout right fielder for the Houston Astros in Major League Baseball (MLB). Handpicked by the Astros as the fifth overall pick in the 2015 MLB draft, Tucker's trajectory to stardom is praiseworthy. He marked his MLB debut in 2018, rapidly showcasing his potential.

In a stellar 2021 season, Tucker's excellence earned him a spot on the prestigious All-MLB Team for the first time. The following year, his remarkable achievements culminated in a triumphant trifecta: clinching his debut World Series championship, securing an MLB All-Star selection, and adding a coveted Gold Glove Award to his accolades.

Tucker's prowess extended to the global stage, as he represented his country in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. His meteoric rise continued with a second consecutive MLB All-Star nod in 2023. This standout year saw him achieve new personal bests, boasting an impressive .304/.386/.518 slash line and a career-high 148 OPS+.

A testament to his exceptional skills, Tucker's three-home run feat in an Oakland Coliseum showdown underlined his prowess, etching his name alongside a select few to have accomplished such a feat.