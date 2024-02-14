Kyle Tucker Trade Rumors: 3 teams 'connected' to star outfielder amid heavy interest, per reports

As MLB players start Spring Training, teams across the country are still making additions to their rosters for the upcoming season and Kyle Tucker has attracted interest from several suitors. The All-Star outfielder is coming off an impressive season with the Houston Astros but might move into the books in the coming weeks.

MLB insiders have projected that there are three possible destinations for the 27-year-old outfielder.

Kyle Tucker was selected by the Houston Astros in the 2015 MLB Draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2018. He has since established himself as a capable hitter and an elite outfielder, and was an integral part of the 2022 World Series victory. Last season, he finished as the AL RBI leader with a batting average of .284, hitting 29 home runs and driving in 112 runs.

While the Astros have had an impressive offseason after making several key moves, Tucker's long-term future with them remains unclear. Zachary Rotman of FanSided believes that both the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers might attempt a trade for him.

Both teams would love to have him but Tucker has also been projected to be traded to the Philadelphia Phillies if the Astros don't tie him down soon. While there has been much speculation, there has been no indication from the player's side about his plans for the future. As of now, the Astros are confident of extending him with a long-term contract before he enters free agency.

Astros GM discusses plans to extend Kyle Tucker

Having signed an extension with long-time superstar Jose Altuve, Houston Astros GM Dana Brown has made it clear that they will do their best to extend other important players as well.

Chief among them are Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman. Brown made it clear that the front office would offer long-term contracts to both players before they enter free agency. It remains to be seen if Tucker chooses to extend his stay or not.

