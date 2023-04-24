MLB pitcher and L.A. Angels star Shohei Ohtani never fails to impress.

He has made milestone performances and has has a great MLB career. He has three home runs in 2023. With his exponentially increasing fame comes various perks. One of them is being the face of multiple brands.

Ohtani recently signed a deal with a skincare brand. That has made him the target of jokes among his Angels teammates. However, Ohtani's personality is enough to shut everyone up.

In a recent interview, manager Phil Nevin shared how Ohtani decided to deal with being teased. Ohtani dealt with everything in a friendly way, as he did with the teasing.

Getting friendly and having banter with teammates comes as a part of the job and helps lighten up the pressure players feel to perform. Ohtani, himself, takes the teasing as friendly. He has the perfect reply for anyone who teases him for endorsing the skincare brand.

"Angels manager Phil Nevin says the guys poke fun at Shohei Ohtani for his skincare ads.. Ohtani's response? Money hand gestures #FTLive" - Foul Territory posted on Twitter.

Phil Nevin shared how Ohtani made the 'money hand' gesture to shut up his teammates.

A simple gesture by Ohtani was enough to put a stop to the teases that were pointed at him. What Ohtani probably meant to say via his gesture was that endorsing a skincare brand is helping him make bank.

Shohei Ohtani could turn around fortune of L.A. Angels

Ohtani is easily one of the best pitchers in 2023. His career is on the rise, and he has been constantly adding several accolades to his name.

The L.A. Angels have failed to make the postseason since 2014. That's reason enough for Ohtani to sign up with a better team. However, if the Angels make it in 2023, it might give Ohtani motivation to stick by.

