Phil Nevin will definitely be frustrated as the Los Angeles Angels blew an easy victory against the Kansas City Royals. The Royals won the game 11-8 with a late ninth innings comeback. Halos fans were disappointed as they showed their reaction on Twitter.
Kansas City started the ninth inning 8-6 behind. But to everyone's surprise, they scored five runs to take the lead by mid-innings. The Halos were unable to score further as the game ended on a winning note for the visitors.
Jose Quijada was picked as the relief pitcher by manager Phil Nevin. However he had a horrible start to the innings as a double along with two costly fielding errors ensured Kansas came within one with a base filled at third. Quijada gave away another RBI single before a hit-by-pitch gave Kansas the lead.
After Quijada was removed from the game, Adam Warren gave away two further runs before the innings ended. The Los Angeles Angels lost another crucial game after homering four times.
The fans criticised their manager's actions and asked for replacements on social media.
Phil Nevin has lot of questions ahead of LA Angels
The Los Angeles Angels management have a lot to answer ahead of their last game of the series against the Royals. After this they host the Oakland Athletics in a series they would be hoping to win considering their position in the table. They are currently third in the AL West.