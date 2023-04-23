Phil Nevin will definitely be frustrated as the Los Angeles Angels blew an easy victory against the Kansas City Royals. The Royals won the game 11-8 with a late ninth innings comeback. Halos fans were disappointed as they showed their reaction on Twitter.

Kansas City started the ninth inning 8-6 behind. But to everyone's surprise, they scored five runs to take the lead by mid-innings. The Halos were unable to score further as the game ended on a winning note for the visitors.

Jose Quijada was picked as the relief pitcher by manager Phil Nevin. However he had a horrible start to the innings as a double along with two costly fielding errors ensured Kansas came within one with a base filled at third. Quijada gave away another RBI single before a hit-by-pitch gave Kansas the lead.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After Quijada was removed from the game, Adam Warren gave away two further runs before the innings ended. The Los Angeles Angels lost another crucial game after homering four times.

Sam Blum @SamBlum3 FINAL: The Angels lose 11-8 to the Royals in just a clusterf**k of a baseball game.



The Angels are finding ways to lose early this season. Tonight was no exception. Errors and walks cost the Angels.



Couldn't back up a two-homer night from Renfroe.



The Angels are 10-11. FINAL: The Angels lose 11-8 to the Royals in just a clusterf**k of a baseball game.The Angels are finding ways to lose early this season. Tonight was no exception. Errors and walks cost the Angels. Couldn't back up a two-homer night from Renfroe. The Angels are 10-11.

The fans criticised their manager's actions and asked for replacements on social media.

Matt @Halodux @SamBlum3 There’s no reason for Phil Nevin to be the manager. This team has too much talent to underperform like this and his bullpen management has cost us more games than it hasn’t @SamBlum3 There’s no reason for Phil Nevin to be the manager. This team has too much talent to underperform like this and his bullpen management has cost us more games than it hasn’t

Kaathy🌺💐💙💛🟦🟧 @KaathyLa @Angels Find a good manager, he just blew another one @Angels Find a good manager, he just blew another one

Matt E. @Mevans2511 Phil Nevin has to go. Phil Nevin has to go.

Frazier @Frazier23570740 @SamBlum3 Because Phil Nevin and his staff have failed so far this year.. @SamBlum3 Because Phil Nevin and his staff have failed so far this year..

Tom Power @TomPower3 @ae91581 @AngelsWin Phil Nevin should not be manager. It all goes back to one year hire as the team was up for sale and then Artie McCourt did what he is so good at. Fucking this franchise @ae91581 @AngelsWin Phil Nevin should not be manager. It all goes back to one year hire as the team was up for sale and then Artie McCourt did what he is so good at. Fucking this franchise

Ben Fueger @_bfueger @SamBlum3 Nevin will also not admit any of this. His post game will be deflect, deflect, deflect. @SamBlum3 Nevin will also not admit any of this. His post game will be deflect, deflect, deflect.

VERSACE @joey_kou @SamBlum3 Angels can’t win high scoring games. They some how find a way to tie it or take the lead for the bullpen to promptly piss it away. And it’s a one time thing so they give up once the bullpen blows it. @SamBlum3 Angels can’t win high scoring games. They some how find a way to tie it or take the lead for the bullpen to promptly piss it away. And it’s a one time thing so they give up once the bullpen blows it.

Nerd in the Outfield @Nosbleednerds @SamBlum3 Sam why the helll does Nevin keep every reliever in for so long when they just don’t have it at allll. Sucks how many times he lets one player ruin a win @SamBlum3 Sam why the helll does Nevin keep every reliever in for so long when they just don’t have it at allll. Sucks how many times he lets one player ruin a win

Phil Nevin has lot of questions ahead of LA Angels

The Los Angeles Angels management have a lot to answer ahead of their last game of the series against the Royals. After this they host the Oakland Athletics in a series they would be hoping to win considering their position in the table. They are currently third in the AL West.

Poll : 0 votes