LA Angels OF Jo Adell leaves 3-word comment on GF Jazmine Gray’s yoga display

Jo Adell and his girlfriend Jazmine Gray have been busy in the gym getting the outfielder ready for another season with the LA Angels. After seeing his breakout season get cut short last year, Adell wants to stay healthy, physically and mentally this offseason, in hopes of playing all 162 regular season games.

The outfielder appeared in 130 games after suffering an oblique strain in early September which found him on the IL for the remainder of the year. In taking up yoga and Pilates this offseason, Adell believes his body and mind are ready for the rigors of another grinding season.

On Monday, Jazmine joined him for a workout and impressed him by effortlessly striking a handstand yoga display. The act was caught with a picture and posted to his Instagram account.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm in shock," Adell commented.

Jo Adell and girlfriend Jazmine Gray. Credit: Adell7/Instagram

The couple has been together for nearly two years and hasn't hesitated to share their happiness with the world through their social media channels.

Jazmine Gray has been Adell's biggest supporter, providing strength and encouragement, as he works his way back to the diamond.

Jazmine Gray helping Jo Adell prepare for the upcoming season

Jo Adell credits his improvements to the hard work he put in during the offseason and Spring Training. Last week, he logged in reps during a game of catch with Jazmine Gray, who once again did everything she could to support her boyfriend in becoming the best baseball player he can be.

Selected in the first round of the 2017 MLB draft, it took some time for Jo Adell to find his bearings at the MLB level. With Mike Trout sidelined by another early-season injury, he was thrust into a full-time outfield role and embraced the challenge head-on last year.

Once viewed as a below-average outfielder, Jo Adell made significant strides last season in his ability to read the ball off the bat and take the right angles to track it down. His improvement was recognized when he was nominated for a Gold Glove for the first time in his five-year career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback