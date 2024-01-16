"Lance Armstrong was my inspiration during that time" - Yankees star Anthony Rizzo names source of inspiration during his battle with cancer

In a recent TikTok video featuring Anthony Rizzo, the New York Yankees first baseman named legendary cyclist Lance Armstong as his source of inspiration while growing up. The former Chicago Cubs star has been with the Yankees for three years now and is a mainstay in their lineup. Speaking about his source of inspiration, Rizzo named Armstrong as he himself battled cancer in 2008 and came out on top to resume his MLB career.

Anthony Rizzo was selected by the Boston Red Sox in the 2007 MLB draft but was traded to the San Diego Padres in 2010 and made his major league debut for them the next year. He was then traded to the Cubs in 2012 and spent the next 10 years with them, winning the World Series title and several individual awards. He was then traded to the Yankees in the 2021 season and has been an integral part of their infield since then.

One little-known fact about Rizzo is that he was diagnosed with classical Hodgkin lymphoma in 2008 and had to undergo chemotherapy for six months before entering remission. He was a minor league player with the Red Sox at that time, just one year into his professional career. The Yankees infielder has now said that cycling great Lance Armstrong, who battled testicular cancer, was a source of inspiration for him. When asked about his greatest inspiration, Rizzo replied:

"I think it was Lance Armstrong, 'cause I went through cancer and battled that, and during that time he was my inspiration."

New York Yankees star Anthony Rizzo says his first job is "dog dad"

In a recent TikTok video featuring New York Yankees star Anthony Rizzo, the first baseman says his first job is being a father to his dog, Kevin. He revealed that he is a "dog dad" to his "Weiner dog" first and a player for the Yankees as well.

This gained plenty of attention from MLB fans, who loved his reply to the question and shared their reactions on social media platforms.

