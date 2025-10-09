Lance MacCullers’ wife Kara dons vibrant orange bikini top on dreamy luxe vacation with Astros star

Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr.’s wife Kara shared their family's latest offseason moments with their two daughters. Their first daughter, Ava, was born in December 2019, and their second daughter was born in December 2023. The McCullers family is in California, soaking up the sun at Laguna Beach.On Thursday, Kara shared several photos from their ongoing vacation. In one photo, she is wearing an orange bikini top while standing at a lush green park with the ocean in the backdrop.In another photo, she is lounging on the beach, wearing a white bikini and a hat. McCullers also included a photo where the pitcher is holding their daughter. Several other photos show the family enjoying themselves on a beach, making the most of the downtime.&quot;📍 where summer never ends 🌞&quot; Kara wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLance McCullers and Kara's beach vacation came after a trip to DisneylandBefore sharing photos from Laguna Beach, Kara shared moments from their trip to Disneyland with their daughters. Both of their daughters were dressed as Disney princesses.The elder one wore a pink gown, resembling Disney princess Mulan. The younger one wore a turquoise and purple mermaid-inspired dress. The sisters were snapped in the backdrop of the iconic Disneyland castle. In one photo, their daughter is chatting with Cinderella. In the other, they are posing in front of vibrant murals from Encanto.Kara, who wore Mickey Mouse socks, called the outing:&quot;Best day 💗&quot;Kara's Instagram storyThe family vacation comes after a struggling and distressing season for the Astros pitcher. Lance McCullers Jr. started 13 games, posting a 2-5 record with a 6.51 ERA and a 1.81 WHIP. He threw only 55.1 innings and struck out 61 batters.Moreover, his return to the mound for the first time since 2022 wasn't without several more injury concerns. He suffered injuries to his foot, blister, and shoulder discomfort during the season.There also came a time when the family needed to be provided with 24-hour security by the club following his disastrous outing in May, when the family faced intense scrutiny and death threats as well.