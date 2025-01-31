Lance McCullers' wife Kara rocks all-black look with her dog in latest mirror selfie

Lance McCullers Jr. has been ramping up his offseason workouts to be ready when Houston Astros pitchers and catchers report to West Palm Beach on Feb. 13. His wife, Kara, has been busy holding down the fort with several dogs the couple has adopted over the years.

On Thursday, she posted a mirror selfie on Instagram of her and the family's husky, Minka. Kara wore a black athletic outfit with white shoes and socks, while Minka sported her natural black and white coat.

"Two spotty gals," Kara wrote.

This is one of many posts Kara has made with the family's pets on social media. Due to being such a huge advocate for animals, the family decided to form the Lance McCullers Jr. Foundation. It is dedicated to animal welfare, promoting pet adoption, supporting no-kill shelters and providing resources for fostering and rescuing animals.

They've used Lance's MLB platform to help raise funds for animal rescue efforts and have also taken in several dogs themselves.

Per the Rescued Pets Movement, because of the LMJF, thousands of animals are being saved every month. To date, more than 82,000 homeless cats and dogs' lives have been saved. Lance McCullers and Kara are doing their part to help make this world better by protecting animals and finding them new homes.

Lance McCullers Jr.'s wife Kara shares moments from daughters' magical birthday party

Though Lance McCullers is in the home stretch of preparing for the upcoming season, the family celebrated their daughters' birthdays with a joint party last week. With Ava Rae born at the end of December in 2019 and Isla Graye a New Year's baby, the couple decided to celebrate their special day with a "Sweetest Fairy" party.

McCullers' daughters via @karamccullers IG

Kara shared pictures of the event on her Instagram account, where numerous fans praised the party's decor. Both birthday girls wore fairy wings throughout the celebration, adding to the festive atmosphere and making the day more memorable.

