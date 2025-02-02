Lance McCullers' wife Kara uses 5-word caption to describe her latest workout vibe in chic athletic outfit

On Friday, Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers' wife, Kara, took to Instagram to share a snap showing off a chic navy blue workout outfit.

Pilates, the form of exercise Kara mentions in her story, is a popular and effective resistance training method that focuses on strengthening one's muscles using their own body weight. Primarily, the focus is on strengthening the core, as it is vital in providing stability when doing even the most basic tasks.

"In my Pilates princess era 💅" Kara captioned her Instagram story

Screenshot of Kara McCullers' Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@karamccullers IG Stories)

Though Pilates may not build muscle mass as quickly as going for the usual gym training, it is an excellent choice for anyone wishing to gradually increase muscle strength while maintaining a consistent body weight.

Lance McCullers and Kara met as teenagers in their hometown of Tampa, Florida. The pair began dating in high school, before announcing their engagement in December 2014. The couple eventually tied the knot in Dec. 2015, in a private ceremony in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The couple reside in Houston, along with their two daughters Ava, born in Dec. 2019, and Isla, born in 2023.

On December 28, Kara took to Instagram to share adorable snaps featuring her husband and daughters. She also penned a heartfelt note, as Isla turned one and Ava five years old (during the same week), respectively.

"Cannot believe our baby turns 1 today and our other baby turned 5 this week so bittersweet!!!" Kara captioned her Instagram post. "Time is such a thief. We couldn’t love them more. Thank you God for making me their mommy. Happy birthday angel girls!"

On the baseball front, Lance McCullers last pitched in 2022. Having undergone surgery to operate on his flexor tendon in June 2023, McCullers knew he was set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines, as he eventually missed the whole of 2023 and the 2024 seasons.

Astros fans hope the 31-year-old makes his much-anticipated return in the 2025 season. However, the veteran won't take to the mound on opening day but will return at some point in 2025, as long as his rehab continues to progress well.

