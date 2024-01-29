Las Vegas strip's demolition plans seemingly fast-tracked as Oakland A's awaits construction to begin for their new ballpark

The proposed new home of the Oakland A's in Las Vegas remains unbuilt. However, recent developments show that work could soon be getting under way to house MLB's newest franchise.

The Tropicana Las Vegas casino resort has been designated as the site for the team's new, $1.5 billion venue on the Vegas strip. According to the Nevada Independent, the hotel's sit is not accepting any bookings after April 1, 2024. Although MLB baseball is not expected to come to Vegas until 2028, this could mean that construction could soon get underway.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Here is a pic of the Tropicana Hotel/Casino before it disappears into history to be replaced by a stadium and occupied by a transplant team from Oakland" - Wugiwil

The 35,000 retractable roof stadium will take years to complete. Meanwhile, the Oakland A's lease of their home stadium, the Oakland Coliseum, is set to expire at the end of the 2024 season. For the team that finished with the worst record in MLB last year, this leaves far more questions than it does answers.

Several venue have been mentioned as potential place-holder homes for the Athletics. Among them have been Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, home of the San Francisco Giants' Triple-A team. Moreover, a consortium of business interests recently erected several billboards in Utah, lobbying for the A's to make the Beehive State their temporary home.

Approval for the move was approved by a unanimous vote put to MLB owners earlier this year. Despite the decision having been made, Oakland Athletics' fans remain committed to keeping the team in Oakland, and have staged several demonstrations over the past months demanding that owner John Fisher sell the team.

Expand Tweet

"The Oakland Athletics have been unanimously approved by owners for relocation to Las Vegas, per multiple sources" - FOX Sports: MLB

The move follows the NFL's Oakland Raiders, who became the Las Vegas Raiders after a relocation to Sin City in 2020. When the Oakland A's finally move into their new park on the grounds of the Tropicana hotel, it will mark the first time in over 100 years that the organization does not share the venue with another team.

Oakland A's have one more season to play their hearts out

Whatever comes of the Oakland A's in 2024 and beyond, the focus needs to be on 2024. With a record of 50-112 in 2023, the A's finished six games back of the Kansas City Royals, who were the second-worst club in baseball. There are indeed plenty of uncertainties, but that should not distract from trying to avoid an equally disastrous 2024.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.