"Last one made him cry" - Trevor Bauer's accuser Lindsey Hill mocks ex-Dodger's potential lawsuit claims against MLB amid continued snub by teams

Former Dodgers RHP Trevor Bauer has not pitched in a big league game since July 2021 following assault allegations against him. In response to his accuser Ms. Lindsey Hill's charges, the MLB and the federal agencies launched two independent investigations, and Bauer was placed on administrative leave.

Fast forward to 2024 and Trevor Bauer hasn't found a suitor in the big leagues yet. He is playing baseball with Diablos Rojos del Mexico of the LMB and has recently extended his contract with the Mexican ballclub till the end of the 2024 season. Replying to a post on X, Bauer wrote he might now be looking to sue the MLB as a last resort to salvage his major league career.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Replying to a Fox News report on X, formerly Twitter, Bauer's prime accuser from the July 2021 assault allegation case, Lindsey Hill mocked the former 2020 Cy Young Award winner's previous attempt at a lawsuit. She wrote:

"Can’t wait for my deposition in this one! The last one made him cry, drop his fraudulent lawsuit & personally authorize my insurance to compensate me for damages.

"Please, let’s get the ball rollin’ on this - then all the evidence will become publicly available through a jury trial"

Expand Tweet

While Bauer started the 2022 season still on administrative leave, he was suspended for 324 games, equivalent to two seasons, by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred on April 29, 2022. On Dec. 22, 2022, Trevor Bauer appealed against the ban and his ban was reduced to 194 games.

But due to the serious nature of allegations, the LA Dodgers sent Bauer for assignment on January 6, 2023. They finally terminated his contract and officially released him from the organization on Jan. 12, 2023.

Trevor Bauer then spent a season in the NPB, playing with the Yokohama DeNa BayStars in 2023 and currently plies his trade for the Rojos del Mexico in the Mexican League.

Trevor Bauer and Lindsey Hill's lawsuits were settled in 2023 with no money changing hands

After the allegations surfaced against Trevor Bauer in July 2021, he filed a defamation lawsuit against Lindsey Hill and in response, Lindsey countersued the ex Dodgers ace. Both lawsuits were reportedly settled in 2023, with no party agreeing to any wrongdoing.

No MLB ballclub till date has shown any interest in providing Bauer with a ticket to a major leagues comeback. Only time will tell if there's an MLB return in store for him.