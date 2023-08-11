Latin America vs New England Little Softball League World Series 2023: Venue, start time and TV details

The Little Softball League Word Series 2023 started earlier this month and has reached the semi-final stages of the tournament. The competition is being held in Greenville, North Carolina and features 12 teams divided into two brackets.

Both brackets have now entered the semi-final stages and the second semi-final in the Orange bracket will be played between Latin America and New England tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET at Stallings Stadium.

The New England team reached the second semi-finals of the bracket with a 3-1 record in the tournament so far, while the Latin America team lost the first semi-final game against the Mid-Atlantic team and will get another chance to reach the bracket finals.

The winner of the game will face the Mid-Atlantic team in the final game of the Orange bracket.

The game will be broadcast live on television by ESPN across the country for anyone who wants to watch it on TV. For those who wish to live stream the game, FuboTV offers live streaming of all the games in the competition for a monthly subscription fee of $24.99.

The Mid-Atlantic team is already in the Orange bracket finals of the Little Softball League World Series

The winner of tonight's game between the Latin America Region and the New England Region will place the Mid-Atlantic Region in the final game of the bracket.

Subsequently, the winner of the Orange bracket will face the winner of the Purple bracket for the World Series title which will be played on August 13.

The Little Softball League World Series has generated a lot of interest from MLB fans as it continues to grow in every aspect each year.