"Leave the all star game alone" "I hate this" - Baseball fans react to proposed ideas to have MLB players participate in 2028 Olympics

The 2028 Summer Olympics will be held in Los Angeles, California, between July 14 and 30, 2028. Since the MLB regular season will be on the schedule, there have been concerns among the fraternity about how the league is going to adjust their schedule so that it has the minimum impact on the Olympics and the regular season.

According to The Athletic's Evan Drillich, MLB owners have heard a presentation about how the players can feature in the 2028 LA Olympics.

The proposed ideas include canceling or rescheduling the 2028 MLB All-Star game (which takes place in mid-July) and cutting short the regular season to 158 games.

Fans reacted to proposed ideas to have MLB players participate in the 2028 Olympics.

"Leave the all star game alone," one fan suggested.

"I hate this. What MLB players are begging to play in the Olympics? Isn’t the WBC every few years enough?" another fan quipped.

Some MLB owners are okay with their players participating in Olympics - Reports

Drillich's report also mentioned that some owners are supportive of sending their players to the 2028 Olympics.

"Some Major League Baseball owners are increasingly supportive of sending major leaguers to the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles," Drillich said in his Wednesday report.

Moreover, it isn't uncommon in American sports to halt, cancel or reschedule play for an international competition. The NHL previously participated in the Winter Games in 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, and 2014 and will return in 2026 and 2030. Since 2000, the WNBA has always deployed professional players. However, this will happen for the first time in baseball.

If the 2023 World Baseball Classic's rating is anything to go by, the 2028 LA Olympics could also have the same buzz for baseball events.

Baseball is not a part of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

