Lenny Dykstra was once a famous MLB player, who was known for his impressive skills on the field. Unfortunately, Dykstra had a tumultuous personal life and struggled to maintain his wealth and relationships.

In 2011, Dykstra decided to speak about his troubles, blaming the bank for his financial ruin. Calling the banks "greedy," Dykstra said:

"They destroyed a 23-year marriage," he told NBC Philadelphia. "We didn't just get divorced all of a sudden. Look at the timing of it. When you're paying $182,000 a month, every 30 days, $182,000, I don't care who you are," Dykstra said.

The former Phillies All-Star, who missed payments on the $18.5 million inheritance he acquired from hockey legend Wayne Gretzky in 2007, alleged he was set to fail.

"They put me in a loan they knew I couldn’t afford. They tricked me," Dykstra said. "It’s called equity stripping, predatory lending at its finest."

Terri Dykstra is Lenny Dykstra's ex-wife. The couple divorced in 2009 after 23 years of marriage. Terri requested a divorce on the grounds of irreconcilable differences. The proceedings were heated, and both sides leveled accusations at one another. Terri received half of the couple's assets, which included two homes in California and a vehicle, as part of the divorce settlement.

Florida Marlins v New York Mets

Dykstra also lost his World Series ring to the 1986 championship team, where he was given security for a loan as a result of the divorce. The couple has tried to keep things amicable for the sake of their two sons despite their bitter divorce.

Lenny Dykstra added steroids to his cereal

The three-time All-Star once disclosed that he took performance-enhancing medications with breakfast in order to acquire an unfair advantage.

In 2016, Maxim quoted Dykstra replying to a question specifically about HGH (Human Growth Hormone):

“I put that in my cereal, man. It was in my cereal. I mean that was like a … come on, HGH? We’re talking about the good stuff.

Dykstra was detained in 2011 and charged with bankruptcy fraud, then with grand theft auto, narcotics possession, and indecent exposure in a separate instance.

