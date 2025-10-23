“Let the postseason adventures continue” - Tommy Edman’s wife Kristen snaps adorable moment of son Eli ahead of World Series trip to Toronto

Tommy Edman and his family, including wife Kristen and son Eli, have been traveling a lot due to the ongoing postseason, which will next see the LA Dodgers taking on the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2025 World Series. Game 1 will take place on Friday at Rogers Center.Two days ahead of the game, Kristen shared an adorable update of their son. She uploaded a picture in which Eli is trying to go to sleep while watching his favorite cartoon show on a tablet placed on the side of his bed.&quot;Let the postseason adventures continue,&quot; Kristen wrote.Kristen's Instagram storyLast year, during the World Series against the New York Yankees, Kristen and several other Dodgers' wives traveled with the team on the road. They have continued the tradition this season as well, and it remains to be seen if their triumph from last year continues in 2025 as well.Tommy Edman's wife Kristen celebrates second straight trip to World SeriesAfter the Dodgers defeated the Milwaukee Brewers in four games in the NLDS, Tommy Edman and the rest of the group celebrated going to the World Series with their family members at Dodger Stadium. Kristen posted a glimpse from the celebrations as the couple posed for a photo with Eli and other relatives.&quot;We’re going back to the WORLD SERIES BABY 🫶🏽💙🥂🤩&quot; Kristen captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis postseason, Edman is hitting .286 batting average with 10 hits, two homers, six RBIs and three runs scored in nine games.Tommy Edman is hoping to become a two-time World Series champion after his fortunes changed for the better when he was traded to the Dodgers by the St. Louis Cardinals. Seeing his performance last year, the Dodgers signed him to a five-year, $74 million contract extension.Edman also paid back with another fine season at the plate. He batted .225 with 78 hits, 13 homers, 49 RBIs and 49 runs scored in 97 games. His contribution also comes on the field where he can play several positions in the infield and outfield.