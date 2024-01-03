"Let's colab over cocktails and bad decisions" - Ex-MLB star Aubrey Huff deletes social media following alleged controversial DMs with influencer half his age

Former MLB star Aubrey Huff has deleted his social media presence. After DMs between himself and a social media influencer were made public, the ex-player deleted his entire profile. The 47-year-old retired MLB star was allegedly messaging a Christian influencer who is just 23 years old.

Isabella Maria DeLuca brought forth the direct messages after Huff claimed that her sexuality was all she could bring to the table, according to a report from The Daily Mail. DeLuca didn't appreciate that and exposed the private encounter for the world to see.

Huff reportedly said to her on Instagram:

"Hey beautiful, let's colab over cocktails and bad decisions."

She wrote in response to Huff's attack on her:

"This man has the audacity to insult me but is a married father of 2 dming me on Christmas day. I never responded - is that why I got unfollowed? Is that why you’re attacking me too? Because I didn’t want to make 'bad decisions' with you on Christmas morning?... Oh! I know why you deleted it! You’re married!"

Huff was married to his then-wife Barbara in 2007 and they have two sons together, but they ultimately got a divorce in 2017. He has not commented on the matter.

Aubrey Huff once spoke about his divorce

Aubrey Huff has been a controversial figure before, and after his divorce in 2017, he did speak on the matter. It wasn't a widely accepted opinion, as the former San Francisco Giants star's opinions are often found questionable by fans.

Aubrey Huff spoke about his divorce

Huff said via Daily Mail:

"I believe in marriage the way it was in the old days when women had pride n being a stay at home mom and making sure her man is satisfied providing for the family."

He continued, explaining that marriage for athletes is different and giving his opinions on the matter:

"Marriage has become a biz four women looking to get rich off a successful man. Divorce rates amongst athletes will continue to rise until the justice system is rightfully fixed. No way women who have never threw (sic) a touchdown pass, hit a game winning 3, or hit a 2-0 slider deserve half of a mans hard earned money just for having his babies."

Huff has not remarried since his divorce.

