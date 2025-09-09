“Let’s keep the energy up” - Aaron Judge pens motivating message after return from injury, Fernando Cruz, JC Escarra, ex-NBA star Carlos Boozer react

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees narrowed the gap to the AL East leaders, the Toronto Blue Jays, down to 2.0 games after consecutive wins at home over the weekend. The Yankees captain also returned to the outfield after being on the sidelines for defensive duties for six weeks.Aaron Judge took to Instagram to post a small recap video of the two games. The reel was centered around the captain's duties in right field while highlighting his team's efforts in securing the 3-1 win on Saturday and the 4-3 win on Sunday.New York had a rest day on Monday and is ready to host the Detroit Tigers for a three-game series next. Judge put out a motivating caption for his team, looking to keep their spirits high. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;Fantastic start to the week, let's keep the energy up after the off day,&quot; he wrote.Judge's post was greeted with support from his teammate Fernando Cruz, who has been excellent since his return from the Injured List, earning 1 run in 7 relief appearances and lowering his ERA from 3.00 to 2.66. J.C. Escarra, New York's up-and-down player from Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, commented, while 2x NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer also showed his appreciation.Comments on Aaron Judge's Instagram post (Source: Instagram @thejudge44)During the second game of the series, Judge went 1-for-4 with a single and 1 strikeout, along with a stolen base. The 33-year-old put on the burners yet again during the series decider, stealing a base while going 0-for-1 with 3 walks and 2 runs.Aaron Judge's return to defensive duties questioned after weak throwThere were some question marks surrounding the Bombers' captain as to whether Judge's return to the outfield was premature. During his time hitting as the team's designated hitter, the 2013 MLB Draft Pick had made his intentions clear to get on the field as soon as possible.When the time came, on Friday, Judge's defensive action of throwing to Jazz Chisholm Jr. at second base instead of trying to make a play at home plate on a Nathan Lukes first inning, two-run single created doubts.“My first thought was to get it into Jazz, get it in to whoever, just for them to make that throw,” Judge had said. “Because my first thought was trying to make the play. It just kind of died before it got to me. So my next thought is, try to get it in as soon as you can and see what happens.”Judge rebounded with an impressive showing in the later games, completing a diving catch in right field during Sunday's win. However, if his throwing issues persist the Yankees will have to revalute his position again.