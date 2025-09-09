  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • “Let’s keep the energy up” - Aaron Judge pens motivating message after return from injury, Fernando Cruz, JC Escarra, ex-NBA star Carlos Boozer react

“Let’s keep the energy up” - Aaron Judge pens motivating message after return from injury, Fernando Cruz, JC Escarra, ex-NBA star Carlos Boozer react

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Sep 09, 2025 05:39 GMT
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees - Source: Imagn
A right flexor strain had kept Aaron Judge out of defensive action for a long stretch (Source: Imagn)

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees narrowed the gap to the AL East leaders, the Toronto Blue Jays, down to 2.0 games after consecutive wins at home over the weekend. The Yankees captain also returned to the outfield after being on the sidelines for defensive duties for six weeks.

Ad

Aaron Judge took to Instagram to post a small recap video of the two games. The reel was centered around the captain's duties in right field while highlighting his team's efforts in securing the 3-1 win on Saturday and the 4-3 win on Sunday.

New York had a rest day on Monday and is ready to host the Detroit Tigers for a three-game series next. Judge put out a motivating caption for his team, looking to keep their spirits high.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad
"Fantastic start to the week, let's keep the energy up after the off day," he wrote.

Judge's post was greeted with support from his teammate Fernando Cruz, who has been excellent since his return from the Injured List, earning 1 run in 7 relief appearances and lowering his ERA from 3.00 to 2.66.

J.C. Escarra, New York's up-and-down player from Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, commented, while 2x NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer also showed his appreciation.

Ad
Comments on Aaron Judge&#039;s Instagram post (Source: Instagram @thejudge44)
Comments on Aaron Judge's Instagram post (Source: Instagram @thejudge44)

During the second game of the series, Judge went 1-for-4 with a single and 1 strikeout, along with a stolen base. The 33-year-old put on the burners yet again during the series decider, stealing a base while going 0-for-1 with 3 walks and 2 runs.

Ad

Aaron Judge's return to defensive duties questioned after weak throw

There were some question marks surrounding the Bombers' captain as to whether Judge's return to the outfield was premature. During his time hitting as the team's designated hitter, the 2013 MLB Draft Pick had made his intentions clear to get on the field as soon as possible.

When the time came, on Friday, Judge's defensive action of throwing to Jazz Chisholm Jr. at second base instead of trying to make a play at home plate on a Nathan Lukes first inning, two-run single created doubts.

Ad
“My first thought was to get it into Jazz, get it in to whoever, just for them to make that throw,” Judge had said. “Because my first thought was trying to make the play. It just kind of died before it got to me. So my next thought is, try to get it in as soon as you can and see what happens.”

Judge rebounded with an impressive showing in the later games, completing a diving catch in right field during Sunday's win. However, if his throwing issues persist the Yankees will have to revalute his position again.

About the author
R. Nikhil Parshy

R. Nikhil Parshy

Twitter icon

Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.

The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.

As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.

Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by R. Nikhil Parshy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications