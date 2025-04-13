“Let’s try to not embarrass ourselves again” - Fans react as Yankees announce lineup after 9-1 loss to Giants

Fans reacted to the New York Yankees’ lineup announcement following their rough 9-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants. The Bronx Bombers struggled from the first inning in a rain-shortened series opener on Friday night.

Yankees starter Marcus Stroman gave up five runs in the first inning, allowing four hits including a home run and three walks. The team managed its only run in the second inning on Austin Wells’ RBI double.

The Giants added three more runs in the fifth and another in the sixth. The game was eventually called in the top of the sixth due to worsening weather conditions, marking yet another loss in the Yankees’ 2025 campaign.

Expand Tweet

The New York Yankees, scheduled to face the Giants again on Saturday, announced their lineup. Several fans reacted to the post, many recalling the team’s recent struggles:

“Let’s try to not embarrass ourselves again,” a fan said.

Expand Tweet

“Can the Yankees get back on track?” another fan said.

“Ready again for a new loss. I guess that the score will be like: Giants 6.2 Yankees,” another fan said.

Many others continued to share their thoughts on the lineup itself:

“Hi, my name is Aaron Boone and I just throw darts at a dartboard when I make an MLB lineup this guy couldn’t hit water if he fell out of a boat what goes through his mind when he makes these lineups!,” a comment read.

“Another day another new leadoff hitter, thanks boonie,” another comment read.

“Can’t we not not have a blowout today after last night fiasco, thanks,” someone wrote.

Yankees bounce back achieving 8-4 victory over Giants

The New York Yankees started the second game of their series against the San Francisco Giants by taking a 2-0 lead in the first inning, thanks to Cody Bellinger’s RBI triple and Paul Goldschmidt’s sacrifice fly.

The Giants responded in the second inning, tying the score with Wilmer Flores’ two-run homer. However, the Yankees' offense came alive in the fifth, scoring back-to-back runs and extending their lead to 7-2 by the end of the inning.

San Francisco added two more runs in the sixth, but the Yankees answered with a solo homer by Ben Rice setting the final score at 8-4. Both teams remained scoreless after the sixth inning, sealing a win for the Yankees, who now hold an 8-6 record in their 2025 campaign.

The Yankees will end their three-game series with the Giants on Sunday at Yankee Stadium.

