“Let younger girls know that they could have it all” - When Olivia Dunne championed women's sports through her inspiring vision and contributions

Olivia Dunne has emerged as a major role model for young girls around the globe trying to make an impression on the world through their participation in sports. Back in 2023, the LSU gymnast spoke in great detail about how passionate she was in empowering women through her internet activism.

Olivia Dunne , partner of Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Scenes, is one of the biggest influencers on social media. Currently enrolled at Louisiana State University, Dunne started gaining a fan following during lockdown through her videos showcasing her daily routines. It evolved into a business for her as she has tried her hand at entrepreneurship.

Last year as the LSU Tigers made it to the College World Series, Dunne was the centerpiece of a number interviews preceding the games. In one such interview, she was asked about what it meant to her championing for young girls' active participation in sports.

"It's really important. I really want to let younger girls know that they could have it all. They could be a successful athlete, be a great student and be a savvy businesswoman as well," Dunne answered.

Olivia Dunne's currently participating in NCAA Gymnastics tournament

When Olivia Dunne was four years old, she began gymnastics instruction. In 2014, she participated in her first US Classic, finishing 20th on the floor and 33rd overall.

Dunne improved on it in 2015 and was able to secure a spot in the National Championships. After competing in the senior elites division and being chosen for the US junior national team in 2017, she eventually joined the LSU Tigers.

Livvy is currently featuring for the LSU Tigers in their NCAA Division-I Gymnastics tournament. Throughout her run, she has been active on her social media platforms giving an insight into her training schedule and behind the scenes coverage of her team. LSU beat Kentucky in their conference opener on Friday.

