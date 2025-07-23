  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "Lil feminist in making" - Francisco Lindor's wife Katia celebrates baby Koa's first WNBA game ft. $338,000 star Catilin Clark

"Lil feminist in making" - Francisco Lindor's wife Katia celebrates baby Koa's first WNBA game ft. $338,000 star Catilin Clark

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Jul 23, 2025 05:41 GMT
Francisco Lindor
Francisco Lindor's wife Katia celebrates baby Koa's first WNBA game ft. $338,000 star Catilin Clark (Image source - Katia Lindor Instagram/Getty)

While Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets are hosting the Los Angeles Angels for a three-game series in Queens, the All-Star shortstop's wife, Katia Lindor, stopped by the Barclays Center to watch a WNBA game.

Ad

Katia Lindor was courtside with their newborn son, Koa, for the game between the New York Liberty and the Indiana Fever on Tuesday. Katia shared glimpses from her time at the game in her Instagram stories. One of the stories featured Koa, with the caption:

"Koa's first basketball game: a WNBA game. Lil feminist in the making."
(Image source - Instagram)
(Image source - Instagram)

Katia shared the action from the game in her subsequent stories with one of them featuring WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark. The Fever selected Clark with the No. 1 pick in last year's draft, signing her on a $338,000 rookie contract over four years.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Spotted Caitlin Clark," Katia wrote in her story.
(Image source - Instagram)
(Image source - Instagram)

Clark was in casual clothes on the court as she had been sidelined with a groin injury. She missed the WNBA All-Star game and also sat out Tuesday's game against the Liberty.

Ad

In Clark's absence, the Fever lost for a second consecutive time against New York.

Francisco Lindor and Katia's children celebrate Mets All-Star

Francisco Lindor earned his fifth All-Star selection and his first with the Mets this season. Lindor's two daughters, Kalina Zoé and Amapola Chloe, welcomed home the All-Star shortstop with an adorable gesture as they held up a sign that read, “Congrats All Star (Papa).”

Ad

Katia shared the heartfelt interaction on Instagram.

“We had an arts ‘n crafts project waiting at home for our All Star after his game,” Katia captioned the video.

Although Francisco Lindor earned his first All-Star selection in six seasons, the shortstop is struggling at the plate in the second half of the season. Lindor went hitless in Tuesday's game against the Angels, going 0-for-4 to extend his hitless streak to 30 plate appearances, a new career low for the Mets star.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications