"Lil feminist in making" - Francisco Lindor's wife Katia celebrates baby Koa's first WNBA game ft. $338,000 star Catilin Clark

While Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets are hosting the Los Angeles Angels for a three-game series in Queens, the All-Star shortstop's wife, Katia Lindor, stopped by the Barclays Center to watch a WNBA game.Katia Lindor was courtside with their newborn son, Koa, for the game between the New York Liberty and the Indiana Fever on Tuesday. Katia shared glimpses from her time at the game in her Instagram stories. One of the stories featured Koa, with the caption:&quot;Koa's first basketball game: a WNBA game. Lil feminist in the making.&quot;(Image source - Instagram)Katia shared the action from the game in her subsequent stories with one of them featuring WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark. The Fever selected Clark with the No. 1 pick in last year's draft, signing her on a $338,000 rookie contract over four years.&quot;Spotted Caitlin Clark,&quot; Katia wrote in her story.(Image source - Instagram)Clark was in casual clothes on the court as she had been sidelined with a groin injury. She missed the WNBA All-Star game and also sat out Tuesday's game against the Liberty.In Clark's absence, the Fever lost for a second consecutive time against New York.Francisco Lindor and Katia's children celebrate Mets All-StarFrancisco Lindor earned his fifth All-Star selection and his first with the Mets this season. Lindor's two daughters, Kalina Zoé and Amapola Chloe, welcomed home the All-Star shortstop with an adorable gesture as they held up a sign that read, “Congrats All Star (Papa).”Katia shared the heartfelt interaction on Instagram.“We had an arts ‘n crafts project waiting at home for our All Star after his game,” Katia captioned the video.Although Francisco Lindor earned his first All-Star selection in six seasons, the shortstop is struggling at the plate in the second half of the season. Lindor went hitless in Tuesday's game against the Angels, going 0-for-4 to extend his hitless streak to 30 plate appearances, a new career low for the Mets star.