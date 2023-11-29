Liam Hendriks Landing Spots: Top 5 destinations for the reigning AL Comeback Player of the Year

Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks has become the subject of many trade rumors. Despite being under contract for the upcoming season, Hendriks’ impressive performance and the White Sox’s willingness to compete have sparked speculation about potential landing spots for the reigning AL Comeback Player of the Year.

Here are the top five destinations where Liam Hendriks could find himself in a uniform.

Liam Hendriks could find a spot among the Mets' star-studded roster

NL Comeback Player of the Year, Liam Hendriks, could see himself changing teams during the offseason. Here are five teams that could bid for the talented reliever.

The New York Mets, led by owner Steve Cohen‘s deep pockets, are early contenders in the Liam Hendriks sweepstakes. Despite having Edwin Diaz, the Mets could use additional bullpen support. In exchange for Hendriks, the White Sox might eye second baseman Jeff McNeill to address their needs.

New York Yankees

A potential trade with the New York Yankees could benefit both teams. Gleyber Torres, a second baseman for the Yankees, could be a valuable asset on a one-for-one deal. With Aroldis Chapman gone, the Yankees might see Liam Hendriks as a reliable closer to bolster their bullpen.

Second baseman Gleyber Torres could be a right fit for the Chicago White Sox and a smart trade for Liam Hendriks.

St. Louis Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals, with a rich pool of young and talented players, present an intriguing option for the White Sox. Names like Brendan Donovan and Nolan Gorman could be potential targets, offering the White Sox the infusion of young talent they desire.

Los Angeles Dodgers

A reunion with the LA Dodgers might be on the horizon, considering their solid bullpen but the absence of a standout closer. Versatile players like Max Muncy and Chris Taylor could be part of the deal, providing the White Sox with experienced options.

The Dodgers could trade away Max Muncy in exchange for Liam Hendriks, who could become the team’s much-needed closer.

Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers, in the midst of a roster overhaul, could look to fortify their bullpen by acquiring Hendriks. A trade involving Liam Hendriks might see a quality bullpen arm like Jose Leclerc or Joe Barlow heading to Chicago. Additionally, the Rangers’ impressive farm system could be a source of young talent for the White Sox.

Despite the trade speculations, Liam Hendriks’ journey goes beyond baseball. Battling Stage 4 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Hendriks’ comeback story and resilience have made him an inspiration. The AL Comeback Player of the Year award is a testament to his remarkable journey, and regardless of where he lands, Hendriks’ impact on and off the field will be remembered.

