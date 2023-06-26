Liam Hendriks Injury Update: Latest health status and expected recovery period for White Sox pitcher

Liam Hendriks triumphantly returned to baseball for the Chicago White Sox earlier this season. After beating cancer, he was back with his team to help them try and right the ship. Unfortunately, that didn't last very long.

Drew Bogs @DrewBogs623 I really miss Liam Hendriks… I really miss Liam Hendriks… https://t.co/CD9FKKaSrP

Just a few outings after his return, Liam Hendriks went on the Injured List with an elbow injury. Tommy John speculation ensued, but the reliever did avoid the worst fate there.

Liam Hendriks not close to a return for Chicago White Sox

However, he's not exactly on his way back yet, either. Elbow injuries can be tricky and manager Pedro Grifol didn't hesitate to say that Liam Hendriks, as well as Mike Clevinger, weren't close to a return via Yahoo! Sports:

“Oh, I don’t think they’ll be back before the All-Star break.”

Chris Rose Sports @ChrisRoseSports Lucas Giolito says witnessing the return of Liam Hendriks was one of the highlights of his career Lucas Giolito says witnessing the return of Liam Hendriks was one of the highlights of his career https://t.co/dQWRtVUFYT

The reliever gave up two earned runs in his season debut. However, in the four games following that, Hendriks posted a 2.25 ERA, and held opposing batters to a .077 batting average. He also earned two wins and a save before exiting the active roster on June 11.

When is Liam Hendriks returning?

The All-Star break is not until the second week of July, so Hendriks is at least two full weeks away from the White Sox even considering a return for him. Fortunately, he's a reliever so a rehab stint, if necessary, would be short.

