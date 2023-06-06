Liam Hendriks, the White Sox closer, secured the victory in Chicago's impressive 6-2 comeback against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. Notably, this win coincided with National Cancer Survivors Day, making it even more meaningful for Hendriks. His wife, Kristi, expressed her joy and admiration for her husband's achievement, sending him a heartfelt text after the game.

"It's one of those scripts," he said after the game. "I mean, my wife texted me and was like 'You got your first win in National Cancer Survivors Day' and that's one thing that's pretty special."

Hendriks' journey to this victory has been marked by his recent return to the major leagues after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in January. He underwent chemotherapy, completing his treatment in April, and received the encouraging news that he was cancer-free and in remission, allowing him to resume his baseball career.

"Being able to ring this victory bell has been one of the most emotional things I've ever done," he said. "I cannot thank my team of doctors and nurses enough for coming up with the best medical plan for me. No words can express the gratitude I have for them saving my life."

"It's one of those scripts... hopefully I can continue doing the right thing on the field, and give some people some hope to continue fighting."– Liam Hendriks on getting his first win of the season on National Cancer Survivors Day

Hendriks, 34, has been an All-Star three times. In the vote for the Cy Young Award, he came in ninth in 2020 and then eighth in 2021.

In addition, he was the two-time recipient of the Mariano Rivera American League Reliever of the Year Award.

Liam Hendriks praised his wife's unwavering dedication

Hendriks also took the opportunity to acknowledge the unwavering dedication of his wife, Kristi, during his cancer treatment. He expressed his deep appreciation for her presence by his side throughout the entire process, emphasizing that his gratitude can never truly be fully expressed.

"She was by my side every single step of the way, I don't think I'll ever be able to share my gratitude enough."

Liam concluded the year in 2022 with full-season stats that included a 2.81 ERA, 85 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings, and 37 of his 41 save attempts.

