Liam Hendriks' wife Kristi opens up on husband's remarkable turnaround after cancer scare: "I knew he was going to be on a mound"

Liam Hendriks represented a great source of inspiration in what had otherwise been a heartbreaking season for the Chicago White Sox. He was named the 2023 AL Comeback Player of the Year by the BBWAA this week and the Players' Choice honours earlier in the month.

Hendriks made a comeback to baseball a few months after declaring he had Stage 4 non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He took the mound on May 29, three months after announcing his ailment.

"The special moment when AL Comeback Player of the Year Liam Hendriks returned to the mound for the first time as a cancer survivor" - MLB

Along with National League Comeback Award winner Cody Bellinger, the 34-year-old received support from many. This included White Sox supporters, teammates, organization members, players from other teams and the few Major League players struggling with the same debilitating illness.

Kristi, his spouse, was with him from immunotherapy and chemotherapy to his return to the mound and beyond.

"I knew Liam was going to be on a mound before we started chemo. That was his saving grace. He said, ‘I’m going to play again if it takes me four rounds, if it takes me six rounds, if it goes more, if it goes less. I’m just going to do that because I need to do that for myself.’"

"And then when all the fan support got behind him, it was 100% a moment of, ‘I’m doing this for the city of Chicago" - Kristi Hendriks on husband Liam

Liam Hendriks is a hard fighter on and off the field

Liam Hendriks had multiple pregame meetings with those undergoing or recovering from cancer treatment. He won the Players Choice AL Comeback Player of the Year award and was the White Sox's 2023 nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award.

"Liam Hendriks and Cody Bellinger are the AL & NL Comeback Players of the Year!" - MLBNetwork

In the field, Hendriks accumulated 75 saves in his first two years with the Chicago White Sox. He finished with a 2-1 record, a 5.40 ERA and one save in five games. Now, he is a free agent since Chicago turned down his player contract. However, he is still stipulated to earn $1.5 million yearly until 2033 as part of his buyout clause.

