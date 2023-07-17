Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks and his wife Kristi have completed the purchase of a Paradise Valley mansion. According to the Arizona Republic, Liam and Kristi purchased an 8,600-square-foot property last week for $9 million.

The luxurious four-bedroom residence also features seven bathrooms, high ceilings, a theatre, a game room, a steam shower, a gym, and a pool with a swim-up bar.

Hendricks has had a busy year. He recently returned to the mound after beating Stage 4 cancer. Hendriks went 2-0 with a save and a 1.0 WHIP in five outings before being reinstated to the injured list due to arm problems.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He was selected to his third All-Star team last year and had 37 saves, a 4-4 record, and a 2.51 ERA. According to ESPN, he was given the Jimmy V Award for perseverance at the ESPYs last week.

Liam Hendriks praises his wife Kristi for her constant support

At the ESPYs night, as Liam Hendriks took the stage to receive the 2023 Jimmy V Award, he cut off the cheers from the crowd to thank his wife, Kristi. He constantly praised her for supporting him and showed gratitude for her love and warmth.

Kristi and her husband have been making media appearances to raise awareness of adolescent and young adult cancer. As an ardent supporter of the LGBTQ+ community, she actively participates in the White Sox's annual Pride Night at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Kristi gained fame through a long list of charity endeavors and contributions, including the foundation of the South Slydah Society. This meal delivery program has provided over 1,400 meals from neighborhood, minority-owned eateries to frontline employees around the Chicago area.

Liam Hendriks has formerly played for the Oakland Athletics, Toronto Blue Jays, Minnesota Twins, and Kansas City Royals. He received the American League Reliever of the Year award in 2020 and 2021. Three times, he was selected for the All-Star squad.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault