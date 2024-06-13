"Lifetime deal now" "Juan of a kind" - Yankees fans hyped as AL MVP candidate Juan Soto hits go-ahead run against Royals

Juan Soto continued to make his case for the American League MVP Award on Thursday afternoon. The ultra-talented outfielder came up clutch for the New York Yankees during their matinee matchup against the Kansas City Royals, helping his club take a 3-2 lead.

It had been a rather slow day at the plate for the New York Yankees on Thursday, however, in the 8th inning, things came alive. The inning kicked off with a solo home run from Anthony Rizzo, with Juan Soto coming up clutch by scoring Trent Grisham on a single to right field.

The well-timed single by Soto sent New York Yankees fans into a frenzy, with many turning to social media to praise the outfielder. Many Yankees shared their thoughts on the outfielder being a truly superstar talent, one the team needs to keep on the roster for the foreseeable future.

"Juan of a kind, Juan of Juan, Juanderful" - One fan posted

"Soto clutch as always!" - Shared another fan

The outfielder has been a revelation for the New York Yankees this season after being acquired in a blockbuster deal with the San Diego Padres.

Since the trade, Juan Soto has been nothing short of electric for the Yankees this season, playing a key role in the team's impressive run to the top of the AL East.

"I can't see a world where Soto isnt batting in front of Judge, give him whatever he wants" - One fan posted

New York Yankees fans have been calling for the team to sign Juan Soto to a long-term contract

The clutch eighth-inning hit from Soto brought many Yankees fans to social media to not only praise his hit but to demand the organization extend him to a long-term contract.

The talented outfielder is a pending unrestricted free agent this offseason, and it's set to test free agency to secure the best contract he can land.

After giving the New York Yankees a lead against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday afternoon, fans took to their social media accounts to call out the organization.

These fans have had various reactions, but they all have the same message: sign Juan Soto to a long-term extension.

"LIFETIME DEAL NOW"- One fan said of the contract

"Just give him the life time contract after the game" - Another added

Some experts believe that Juan Soto could look to secure a contract valued at nearly $500 million. That means the New York Yankees might need to pay up if they hope to keep him in their ranks.

