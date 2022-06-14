“Like father like son!” - MLB superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has eerily similar stats to his father in his first 403 MLB career games

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. entered the league in 2019 with an endless amount of hype surrounding him, which is warranted, because his father was one of the best hitters of the 2000s. Since then, he has lived up to the hype and is one of the best offensive first basemen in the MLB.

Guerrero Jr. took Major League Baseball by storm with his epic 2021 MLB season. The Toronto Blue Jays first baseman placed second in the American League MVP voting, hitting .311 with an OPS of over 1.000. He also led all of baseball in home runs with 48 and runs scored with 123.

Inside Edge @IE_MLB



1. Bryce Harper - 1.032

2. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. - .960

3. Aaron Judge - .954

4. Juan Soto - .952

5. Jose Ramirez - .926



#RingTheBell OPS Since 2021 (Qualified Hitters)1. Bryce Harper - 1.0322. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. - .9603. Aaron Judge - .9544. Juan Soto - .9525. Jose Ramirez - .926 OPS Since 2021 (Qualified Hitters)1. Bryce Harper - 1.0322. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. - .9603. Aaron Judge - .9544. Juan Soto - .9525. Jose Ramirez - .926#RingTheBell https://t.co/IopMk72C2r

"OPS Since 2021 (Qualified Hitters)...2. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. - .960" - Inside Edge

Since entering the league in 2019, Guerrero Jr. has shown signs of following his father's footsteps as one of the best all-around hitters in the game of baseball. Vladimir Guerrero Sr. is a Hall of Famer who hit more than 400 home runs and had a career batting average of .318 in the MLB.

So far, Guerrero Jr. is on pace to have a similar career at the plate as his dad. There have even been multiple instances where they have shared similar statistics during a certain number of games played. The most recent was noticed just yesterday, June 13.

The coincidences between Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and his father

Vladdy Jr. bats during a Toronto Blue Jays v Minnesota Twins game.

Since Vladimir Guerrero Sr. was an all-time great hitter for more than a decade, his son is bound to receive comparisons to him. However, not only have there been comparisons between the father and son, there have been instances where they both hold the same exact stats, which is strangely coincidental.

Héctor Gómez @hgomez27 Like father like son!



- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 87 home runs and a OBP .363 in his first 403 MLB career games.



- Vladimir Guerrero Sr. had 87 home runs and a OBP .363 in his first 403 MLB career games. Like father like son!- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 87 home runs and a OBP .363 in his first 403 MLB career games.- Vladimir Guerrero Sr. had 87 home runs and a OBP .363 in his first 403 MLB career games. https://t.co/MJuUvfBQwp

"Like father like son! Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 87 home runs and a OBP .363 in his first 403 MLB career games. Vladimir Guerrero Sr. had 87 home runs and a OBP .363 in his first 403 MLB career games." - Hector Gomez

The fact that both Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and his father have the same number of home runs and the same on-base percentage through that many games is bizarre. Four hundred three games played is not a small sample by any means, and that is what makes it so peculiar.

This is not the first time something like this has happened between the two. The first was back in 2018 when Guerrero Jr. was still in the minor leagues. In Spring Training, he hit a walk-off home run that looked really similar to his father's walk-off two decades prior.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter ICYMI: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and his father's walk-off homer look oddly familiar. ICYMI: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and his father's walk-off homer look oddly familiar. https://t.co/Y5dY1kBXAo

"ICYMI: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and his father's walk-off homer look oddly familiar." - SportsCenter

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a bright future and hopefully he can be as good as his father was. He is already one of the best hitters in the league and will look to continue for years to come.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far