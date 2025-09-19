“Like a fine wine” - Fans swoon over Derek Jeter’s sharp look in sleek coat-and-pants ensemble

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter used to turn heads inside the ballpark, and now the retired MLB star is turning them with his style. The five-time World Series champion brought his A-game while posing for Modern Luxury’s October 2025 issue.On Thursday, Jeter posted a photo of the front page of Modern Luxury's issue. He posed in a tailored Dior coat-and-pants, leaving fans swooning over his outfit.&quot;@modernluxury October 2025,&quot; he wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter seeing the 14-time All-Star's latest photoshoot, fans hailed their &quot;Captain&quot; with admiration and praise.“Like a fine wine 👏” wrote one fan, who believes the 51-year-old is only getting better with age.“Oh captain my captain 🔥” another follower added.“Looking good, king,” commented another fan.TV host Ryan Kristafer wrote:&quot;Dapper.&quot;One user added:“The Captain 🧑‍✈️.”One user paid Spanish-language tribute:“El eterno capitán américa 💪💪💪”One fan wrote:“Captain DJ 🔥 #2 forever.”Fan ReactionsDerek Jeter gets real on his Yankees career and philanthropy effortsThere are not many Hall of Famers who can say they played for the same team for 20 years. That's the legacy Derek Jeter created for himself on the field during his MLB tenure, in which he only represented the Yankees, before his career came to an end, followed by an unprecedented unanimous HOF selection.“You want to have a legacy on the field,&quot; Jeter said in the Modern Luxury Issue titled 'Derek Jeter Inspires the Next Generation On and Off The Field'. &quot;My legacy on the field is enough for me for people to say I was a Yankee. It’s the only team I wanted to play for. I was fortunate to play for 20 years.Jeter also advocated for playing the game in the right way and holding respect for teammates, opponents and the organization. He also shared the importance of giving back, especially if you can.&quot;You also want to be known for playing the game the right way; treating people well; and having respect for the game, your teammates, your opponents, the organization, and then it’s always important to give back,” Jeter added.Jeter runs Turn 2 Foundation, which aims to inspire young people to lead healthy lifestyles by turning away from drugs and alcohol.