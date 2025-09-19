  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • “Like a fine wine” - Fans swoon over Derek Jeter’s sharp look in sleek coat-and-pants ensemble

“Like a fine wine” - Fans swoon over Derek Jeter’s sharp look in sleek coat-and-pants ensemble

By Krutik Jain
Modified Sep 19, 2025 02:22 GMT
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn
Fans swoon over Derek Jeter’s sharp look in sleek coat-and-pants ensemble - Source: Imagn

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter used to turn heads inside the ballpark, and now the retired MLB star is turning them with his style. The five-time World Series champion brought his A-game while posing for Modern Luxury’s October 2025 issue.

Ad

On Thursday, Jeter posted a photo of the front page of Modern Luxury's issue. He posed in a tailored Dior coat-and-pants, leaving fans swooning over his outfit.

"@modernluxury October 2025," he wrote in the caption.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After seeing the 14-time All-Star's latest photoshoot, fans hailed their "Captain" with admiration and praise.

“Like a fine wine 👏” wrote one fan, who believes the 51-year-old is only getting better with age.
“Oh captain my captain 🔥” another follower added.
“Looking good, king,” commented another fan.

TV host Ryan Kristafer wrote:

"Dapper."

One user added:

“The Captain 🧑‍✈️.”

One user paid Spanish-language tribute:

Ad
“El eterno capitán américa 💪💪💪”

One fan wrote:

“Captain DJ 🔥 #2 forever.”
Fan Reactions
Fan Reactions

Derek Jeter gets real on his Yankees career and philanthropy efforts

There are not many Hall of Famers who can say they played for the same team for 20 years. That's the legacy Derek Jeter created for himself on the field during his MLB tenure, in which he only represented the Yankees, before his career came to an end, followed by an unprecedented unanimous HOF selection.

Ad
“You want to have a legacy on the field," Jeter said in the Modern Luxury Issue titled 'Derek Jeter Inspires the Next Generation On and Off The Field'. "My legacy on the field is enough for me for people to say I was a Yankee. It’s the only team I wanted to play for. I was fortunate to play for 20 years.
Ad

Jeter also advocated for playing the game in the right way and holding respect for teammates, opponents and the organization. He also shared the importance of giving back, especially if you can.

"You also want to be known for playing the game the right way; treating people well; and having respect for the game, your teammates, your opponents, the organization, and then it’s always important to give back,” Jeter added.

Jeter runs Turn 2 Foundation, which aims to inspire young people to lead healthy lifestyles by turning away from drugs and alcohol.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications