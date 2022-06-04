"Lin-door just got hurt by a door , ironic" - New York Mets owner Steve Cohen chimes in over Francisco Lindor's unusual injury 

New York Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor was sidelined for yesterday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers because he accidentally slammed one of his fingers in his hotel door. Mets owner Steve Cohen tweeted about the incident, saying that the situation was ironic.

Although, yes, this is pretty ironic and funny, this was the first game Francisco Lindor has sat out this season. The New York Mets definitely missed him in the lineup and on the field. They were held scoreless and got only three hits in their loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

New York Mets shortstop sidelined over unique injury

Shortly before the Mets versus Dodgers game on Thursday, June 2, Francisco Lindor apparently slammed his finger in his hotel door. To be cautious, he missed the game that night. Up to this point in the season, Lindor has played in every Mets game and has shown zero signs of any injury.

The New York Mets did hurt with his absence and ultimately got three-hit in a shutout loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hopefully, Lindor makes a speedy recovery and return for the next game in the series.

Although Francisco Lindor had a down year last season, he looks like he is starting to figure it out in New York. He currently has a .261 batting average, a .787 OPS, and eight home runs in just 52 games played, which is an overall solid showing from the shortstop.

Not only has Lindor been solid at the plate this season, he has also been a lockdown in the field. The former Platinum Glove Award winner still looks as sharp as ever at shortstop and is always one of the pivotal parts of his team.

Along with his performance on the field, Lindor has always had a good locker room presence and brings good energy around the team. This was definitely missed during yesterday's game, as the whole Mets team looked dead.

Hopefully, Lindor will be able to recover quickly for tonight's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Mets need a bounceback win, and Lindor would certainly help greatly with that.

