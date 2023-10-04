Although the MLB postseason is in full swing, the saga between Trevor Bauer and Lindsey Hill sparked a major conversation across the baseball universe. After the former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher posted a video online sharing the details of his sexual assault case, social media was ablaze with a variety of opinions for both parties.

"2 years later and I can finally talk about this," @BauerOutage tweeted.

For many, Bauer's video changed their perception of the embattled starting pitcher. The 32-year-old appeared both relieved and frustrated as he recounted the many holes in Lindey Hill's sexual assault allegations, and included videos and text messages between her and her friends.

After the video was released on Trevor Bauer's social media accounts, it became clear that Hill could be seen as the villain of the entire ordeal. Since Bauer's video was posted, more footage surfaced across social media, condemning her character.

"This is reportedly the woman who falsely accused Trevor Bauer of sexual assault. She seems like a rotten, unstable, freak. She also drinks Bud Light…" @ChayaRaichik10 tweeted.

One of the videos that resurfaced saw an inebriated Lindsey Hill getting kicked out of a Morgan Whelan concert at Bridgestone Arena in March. In the video, Hill is seen cursing at an older gentleman before turning her anger towards another lady beside her.

During an interview with Alex Stein of "Prime Time With Alex Stein," Hill said that while she had managed to get her struggles with alcohol under control, the incident at the concert came at a time when she relapsed.

"I’m really trying to work on it and stay sober, which is another huge reason why agreeing to a settlement and just throwing my hands up and just putting me first," Hill said.

Trevor Bauer and Lindsey Hill have both agreed to settlements involved in the alleged sexual assault case

Since the beginning of the situation, the former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher maintained his innocence, stating that he had never sexually assaulted Lindsey Hill or anyone else. Finishing the video he said that he is ready to move on from the situation and focus on his job.

During the only appearance in front of a judge, it was determined that Hill had "misled the court," and the the judge found her claims "materially misleading," denying her request for a restraining order against the pitcher. According to The Washington Post, neither side will pay to settle the case, with both Trevor Bauer and Lindsey Hill having to pay their own legal fees.