"Listen to your body" - Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro highlights the need for 'passive day' in fitness routines

New York Yankees veteran Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, is passionate about inspiring her fans to lead a healthy lifestyle. As part of her commitment, she actively participates in a six-week transformation program called JACFIT.

On Saturday, she posted a glimpse of her morning routine on her Instagram story, encouraging her followers to slow down, listen to their bodies, and prioritize self-care when needed.

At 6 a.m., Jaclyn Cordeiro recorded a video sharing her workout plan for the day. She explained her decision to focus solely on cardio and yoga, emphasizing the importance of balancing intense training with mindful movement and recovery.

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn motivates her followers to work smartly. Source - Instagram/@jac_lynfit

"Good morning, happy Saturday," Cordeiro said. "It is 6 a.m. here, I'm just heading to the gym now because my gym opens an hour later on the weekend, which is totally fine. I'm super blessed to be able to have one just to hit, If I don't wanna work at home. Generally what I do on Saturday is I do my cardio at home and then I'll come here and crush my leg day."

"But because I did legs yesterday, I'm moving into a passive day filled with breathwork and yoga, just unpack my week, you know, these are the things that you need to do for yourself. So listen to your body and it's not always picking things and putting them down. Have a great day."

Cordeiro have asked her fans to have patience and work one day at a time, focusing more on consistency.

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro paid her respect to all the powerful women

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro wrote a wholesome message for all the emotionally strong women who know how to show up despite the everyday struggles.

In an Instagram story on Saturday, she branded all those women as "real queens." Cordeiro has started posting quotes to inspire her followers to work hard daily.

"Women that wipe their own tears and still smile every day, they are the real Queens. I salute you," Cordeiro wrote.

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro salutes 'real Queens' with a powerful women empowerment message. (Credits: IG/Jaclyn Cordeiro)

Jaclyn Cordeiro is quite suited to adversity and talked about how she grew up with two older brothers where she had to take a stand for herself. So, from a young age, Cordeiro knew how to embrace the uncertainties of life. She talked about it during an interview with Windsor Life Magazine in February 2024.

"I wanted to play soccer, football and every other sport they played; I was always very athletic. Hanging around with boys 24/7, Job One was learning how to stand up for myself," Cordeiro said. "I also learned how to 'fake it 'til you make it'"

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn studied to become a nurse and even obtained a Master's degree in nutrition. She then moved on to become a fitness instructor and garnered 138k followers on her Instagram.

