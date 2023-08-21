A coach of the Cuban Little League team Bayamo left the team's complex (International Grove) without explanation, name of the coach is Jose Perez and his whereabouts are yet to be known, he left Saturday night and did not return to the complex. The Little League organisation's communications director Kevin Fountain issued a statement regarding this matter, the organisation has informed all the appropriate authorities, and it is not considered a defection. Little League supports the Cuban team and will ensure they get the best experience.

Expand Tweet

Other coaches were present with team's game against Panama which resulted in a loss and the team was eliminated.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

There is not much more information available at the moment but things are expected to get clearer soon.

Cuba's team eliminated after Sunday's loss to Panama

In the elimination game Cuba faced Panama, it was a close contest at Volunteer stadium but Panama's pitching was a little too much for the Cuban team as they lost with a 1 run margin. This loss eliminated Cuba from title contention as Panama got 1 step closer to the championship game.