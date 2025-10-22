  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "Living rent free in their heads" - Fans buzz as Jays supporters erupt with “F* the Yankees” chant after historic World Series clench

"Living rent free in their heads" - Fans buzz as Jays supporters erupt with “F* the Yankees” chant after historic World Series clench

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 22, 2025 07:33 GMT
MLB: Playoffs-Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays - Source: Imagn
Fans buzz as Jays supporters erupt with “F* the Yankees” chant after historic World Series clench - Source: Imagn

The Toronto Blue Jays eliminated AL East rivals the New York Yankees from the postseason in the American League Division Series before their championship series triumph against the Seattle Mariners on Monday.

Ad

With a dramatic 4-3 win in ALCS Game 7 on Monday, the Blue Jays qualified for the World Series for the first time since 1993. After the win, fans outside Rogers Centre started a "f**k the Yankees" chant.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

MLB fans reacted to the Blue Jays fanbase mocking the Yankees after their AL Pennant-clinching win.

"Team's biggest night in 30 years and they still somehow thinking about the Yankees," wrote a fan.
"Imagine winning and still thinking about the Yankees," wrote another fan.
"I love how the Yanks live in their heads rent free," mocked a fan.
(Image source - Instagram)
(Image source - Instagram)

Several fans rallied for the Dodgers in the comments.

Ad
"They'll be lucky to win one on the Dodgers," claimed a fan.
"As a Yankee fan, Dodgers in 5," wrote a fan.
"Love how we still live rent free in their minds," wrote another fan.

The Blue Jays didn't make the best start to the season with the Yankees establishing a solid lead at the top of the AL East. However, Toronto's strong second half saw them displace the Yankees and clinch the division.

Ad

They finished with an 8-5 regular season record against the Yankees and won the division as they held the tie-breaker against the Bronx Bombers.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider acknowledges Dodgers' pedigree before World Series

The Blue Jays turn their attention to the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are aiming to become the first team to go back-to-back since the New York Yankees (1999-2000).

Ad

The Dodgers have been clinical in the division and championship series and Blue Jays manager John Schneider acknowledged them as the "best" ahead of the World Series clash.

"Yeah, man. I think to get to where you want to go, you got to beat the best,” Schneider said. “Whether it’s talent, payroll, whatever you want to call it, man, they’re a damn good team."

However, Schneider said his players are going to be up for the challenge and are looking forward to a "fun" series between the two best teams remaining in the postseason.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications