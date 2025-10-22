"Living rent free in their heads" - Fans buzz as Jays supporters erupt with “F* the Yankees” chant after historic World Series clench

The Toronto Blue Jays eliminated AL East rivals the New York Yankees from the postseason in the American League Division Series before their championship series triumph against the Seattle Mariners on Monday.With a dramatic 4-3 win in ALCS Game 7 on Monday, the Blue Jays qualified for the World Series for the first time since 1993. After the win, fans outside Rogers Centre started a &quot;f**k the Yankees&quot; chant. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMLB fans reacted to the Blue Jays fanbase mocking the Yankees after their AL Pennant-clinching win.&quot;Team's biggest night in 30 years and they still somehow thinking about the Yankees,&quot; wrote a fan.&quot;Imagine winning and still thinking about the Yankees,&quot; wrote another fan.&quot;I love how the Yanks live in their heads rent free,&quot; mocked a fan.(Image source - Instagram)Several fans rallied for the Dodgers in the comments.&quot;They'll be lucky to win one on the Dodgers,&quot; claimed a fan.&quot;As a Yankee fan, Dodgers in 5,&quot; wrote a fan.&quot;Love how we still live rent free in their minds,&quot; wrote another fan.The Blue Jays didn't make the best start to the season with the Yankees establishing a solid lead at the top of the AL East. However, Toronto's strong second half saw them displace the Yankees and clinch the division.They finished with an 8-5 regular season record against the Yankees and won the division as they held the tie-breaker against the Bronx Bombers.Blue Jays manager John Schneider acknowledges Dodgers' pedigree before World SeriesThe Blue Jays turn their attention to the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are aiming to become the first team to go back-to-back since the New York Yankees (1999-2000).The Dodgers have been clinical in the division and championship series and Blue Jays manager John Schneider acknowledged them as the &quot;best&quot; ahead of the World Series clash.&quot;Yeah, man. I think to get to where you want to go, you got to beat the best,” Schneider said. “Whether it’s talent, payroll, whatever you want to call it, man, they’re a damn good team.&quot;However, Schneider said his players are going to be up for the challenge and are looking forward to a &quot;fun&quot; series between the two best teams remaining in the postseason.