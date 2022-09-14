"Lmao poverty franchise can't even beat the poverty Cubs" "Are the Mets aware that they’re in a division race" - New York Mets drop consecutive games against struggling Chicago Cubs, fans lament poor play

WIth the race for the National League East crown being the most highly watched one in baseball, the New York Mets have once again suffered a baffling loss. For the second straight night, the Mets have dropped a game against the Chicago Cubs. The match finished 4-1 in favor of the Northsiders and the Mets just looked lost.

Jacob deGrom was on the bump in the game. His night wasn't as usual as one might have suspected as he gave up three runs for only the second time this season. It was also only his second loss of the year with the other being the game wherein he surrendered three runs to the Braves on August 18.

Chicago's Adrian Sampson outclassed the Cy Young Awardee by producing a gem and not giving up any runs to the NL East leaders in six innings of work. Overall, the Cubs only surrendered four base hits to the New York Mets all night.

DiscoFries @DiscoFries33 @Mets Are the Mets aware that they’re in a division race? @Mets Are the Mets aware that they’re in a division race?

The New York Mets fans, of course, were incensed about the situation and how the team has handled it. It's understandable as the race for the divisional pennant has been a close one and the Braves are hot on their tails.

Chris @KRNG_Chris @Mets The Mets have played uninspired baseball for a month now. They are not playing like a top 5 team in baseball. Simple. They continue to lose Degrom and Max starts. Not to mention the offense has scored 3 of less runs 18 times in their last 26 games... AWFUL @Mets The Mets have played uninspired baseball for a month now. They are not playing like a top 5 team in baseball. Simple. They continue to lose Degrom and Max starts. Not to mention the offense has scored 3 of less runs 18 times in their last 26 games... AWFUL

Chicago Cubs star Ian Happ opened the scoring in the second inning with a solo shot to right field. With the Cubs leading 4-0 in the top of the ninth, Pete Alonso smacked a 443-foot home run to center to give the Mets their only score of the night.

The New York Mets are in danger of losing their lead

With their loss to the Cubs, the New York Mets are in danger of once again giving back the NL East lead to the Atlanta Braves. The two teams have been neck-and-neck in the past week and the Mets' struggles against a more inferior team like the Cubs is certainly not helping their cause.

Manager Buck Showalter would have a lot on his plate as his team has only won half of their last 10 fixtures. It's not a bad record by any means. However, with the caliber of talent and expectations for the Mets, it seems underwhelming.

samantha ivy @samanthaivyyyy @Mets this usual positive Mets fan isn't happy at the moment with the offense. here's to tomorrow. onward & upward! @Mets this usual positive Mets fan isn't happy at the moment with the offense. here's to tomorrow. onward & upward!

Barry Grodenchik🇺🇦 @BarryGrodenchik @Mets The two ugliest games in a row since last week. However it's only 2 games and a foul homer and a blown call by the umps were the difference. Sleep, regroup, and try to play a better brand of baseball tomorrow. #LGM @Mets The two ugliest games in a row since last week. However it's only 2 games and a foul homer and a blown call by the umps were the difference. Sleep, regroup, and try to play a better brand of baseball tomorrow. #LGM

The team currently has a precarious one-game advantage over the Braves in the standings. However, they will certainly need to wake up in their game against the Cubs tomorrow if they want to distance themselves from them.

