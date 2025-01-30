"Lmao you suck d**chebag"; "Did a 14-year-old take you deep" – Fans blast Trevor Bauer over the ex-Dodgers ace’s bold claim of steamrolling MLB stars

Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer drew the ire of fans after confidently stating that he is so good on the mound that he could "steamroll" every other hitter in the majors apart from select names.

The entire social media conversation on X (formerly Twitter) started on Tuesday, when Bauer claimed that he is "the second most popular player and the most knowledgeable pitcher on the planet."

This led to one fan asking him if he could still retire major league hitters. In reply, the former Cy Young winner said:

"There are like 20 hitters on the planet that are true competition for me. Id steamroll the rest of them."

Netizens blasted Bauer, who hasn't pitched in the majors since 2021, for making such big claims.

"Lmao you suck d**chebag," one fan commented.

"Did a 14 year old take you deep," another referenced Bauer's latest video where he faced Los Angeles Angels prospect Christian Moore.

"Says the person who had a bunch of high schoolers hit nukes off of you. You couldn’t steamroll a California Roll," another posted in the same regard.

Meanwhile, more people piled on Bauer after his comment.

"It’s so satisfying to know that you’ll never sniff a major league mound again and just spend your days on twitter crying about nobody wants you in the MLB even though it’s your own fault but you still try to play the victim. Adorable, really," another fan said.

"I bet Brett Baty could hit the ball on the air again you," one fan wrote, referencing a Mets infielder.

"Your career ERA is close to 4. I’m sure there’s more than 20," another took a bet against Bauer's claim citing his career numbers.

Braves HOFer also joins fans to trash Trevor Bauer's tall claims

Not only the fans but even the ones who have faced Trevor Bauer in their career laughed out the controversial pitcher's tall claims.

Atlanta Braves legend and Hall of Famer Chipper Jones replied to Bauer's tweet saying:

"The comedic aspect of this app is what I’m here for!"

However, Jones acknowledged that there was a time when Bauer was an elite pitcher while replying to a fan's query.

"Already faced him. Back when he had good stuff," Jones said.

With Trevor Bauer's chances of pitching in MLB again looking slim, it's doubtful whether he can back up his big claim of being one of the best pitchers on the planet.

