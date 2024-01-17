Hector Neris is one of the top relief pitchers remaining on the free agent market. The fact that the World Series champion has yet to sign a new contract this offseason has led many fanbases to believe that their club may have a shot to bring in the veteran.

That being said, if a team is looking to bring Hector Neris into their bullpen, they will reportedly need to pay up. According to MLB insider Hector Gomez, the former relief pitcher of the Houston Astros is seeking a three-year, $50 million contract in free agency.

Although this number is not ridiculous for top-tier closers, Heris does not exactly fall into that range. The 34-year-old Neris, posted a 1.71 ERA in 71 appearances last year for the Houston Astros. Even though those numbers are solid, given his age and the fact that he is arguably coming off the best season of his career, Neris might not live up to that contract.

This is a sentiment shared by many MLB fans across the globe. Following the report from Hector Gomez, a number of fans took to social media to take their shots at the veteran. Some of those fans simply said how absurd a $50 million contract for Hector Neris would be, calling the request insane.

Others have dived deeper into the numbers, trolling the fact that no team should be willing to pay $16.7 million for Neris this offseason. Although that number will likely need to come down, given the massive contracts that have been dished out this offseason to the likes of Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the market may have been reset.

The New York Yankees have emerged as the top contender to land Hector Neris

Although the New York Yankees have the likes of Clay Holmes and Jonathan Loaisiga, Heris has a stronger track record and is coming off an excellent 2023 season. The only issue might be that alleged $50 million price tag that the veteran is seeking.

Even though Neris has a successful history with the Houston Astros, who remain interested in bringing him back, the New York Yankees may be willing to pay up for his services. After landing the likes of Juan Soto this offseason, the Yankees might be desperate enough to return to contention this year, which could benefit Hector Neris and his bank account.

