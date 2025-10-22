  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  •  “Lock Tanner Scott in Shohei Ohtani’s car” - Fans brutally roast Dodgers $72M pitcher over World Series roster spot vs. Blue Jays

 “Lock Tanner Scott in Shohei Ohtani’s car” - Fans brutally roast Dodgers $72M pitcher over World Series roster spot vs. Blue Jays

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 22, 2025 02:15 GMT
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks - Source: Imagn
“Lock Tanner Scott in Shohei Ohtani’s car” - Fans brutally roast Dodgers $72M pitcher over World Series roster spot vs. Blue Jays - Source: Imagn

The LA Dodgers have been missing the services of reliever Tanner Scott throughout this postseason so far. He last pitched on Sept. 26 against the Seattle Mariners, and since then, he has been dealing with a lower-body abscess procedure.

Ad

In the latest update, Scott, who is signed to a four-year, $72 million contract, revealed that he has resumed throwing bullpen sessions and said:

“I feel a lot better now. There was a few days that I definitely felt miserable. But I feel a lot better now. Throwing, threw a couple bullpens. We’ll see where it takes me.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans chimed in on Tanner Scott's latest update. They come up with hilarious ways for the Dodgers to protect Scott from aggravating his injury. Some fans also said that the Dodgers are better off without Scott pitching.

"Hell naw ! Lock this guy up in the trunk of Ohtani’s car!" one fan wrote.
"Tanner, we’re good. Roki is here," one fan said highly of Roki Sasaki.
Ad
"What surgery did he have that he can bounce back in ONE WEEK???" one fan added.
"The Goodyear blimp is circling Chavez with NO as its message," one fan commented.
"“After surgery” yeah no we good lil bro 😭" one fan added.
"How many languages can we say NO in? Not now...not ever," one fan listed different ways to say no to Scott's potential inclusion on World Series roster.
Ad

Dodgers manager shares update on Tanner Scott's World Series roster inclusion

With the latest development, questions arose about whether Tanner Scott will be available during the World Series. According to manager Dave Roberts, Scott is eligible for the World Series roster.

“I wouldn’t close that door,” Roberts said. “I think obviously the way that the rules are structured, he won’t be available for the CS. But I still feel that the World Series, if we’re fortunate enough to get there, earn our way there, then he’ll be available.”
Ad

Scott is one of the best relievers in MLB, but after coming to LA in 2025, he has fallen short of expectations. In 2025, he made 61 pitching appearances, posting a 4.74 ERA with a WHIP of 1.26 across 57.0 innings.

It remains to be seen if he is healthy enough to make the Dodgers' World Series roster.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications