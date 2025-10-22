 “Lock Tanner Scott in Shohei Ohtani’s car” - Fans brutally roast Dodgers $72M pitcher over World Series roster spot vs. Blue Jays

The LA Dodgers have been missing the services of reliever Tanner Scott throughout this postseason so far. He last pitched on Sept. 26 against the Seattle Mariners, and since then, he has been dealing with a lower-body abscess procedure.In the latest update, Scott, who is signed to a four-year, $72 million contract, revealed that he has resumed throwing bullpen sessions and said:“I feel a lot better now. There was a few days that I definitely felt miserable. But I feel a lot better now. Throwing, threw a couple bullpens. We’ll see where it takes me.”Fans chimed in on Tanner Scott's latest update. They come up with hilarious ways for the Dodgers to protect Scott from aggravating his injury. Some fans also said that the Dodgers are better off without Scott pitching.&quot;Hell naw ! Lock this guy up in the trunk of Ohtani’s car!&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Tanner, we’re good. Roki is here,&quot; one fan said highly of Roki Sasaki.&quot;What surgery did he have that he can bounce back in ONE WEEK???&quot; one fan added.&quot;The Goodyear blimp is circling Chavez with NO as its message,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;“After surgery” yeah no we good lil bro 😭&quot; one fan added.&quot;How many languages can we say NO in? Not now...not ever,&quot; one fan listed different ways to say no to Scott's potential inclusion on World Series roster.Dodgers manager shares update on Tanner Scott's World Series roster inclusionWith the latest development, questions arose about whether Tanner Scott will be available during the World Series. According to manager Dave Roberts, Scott is eligible for the World Series roster.“I wouldn’t close that door,” Roberts said. “I think obviously the way that the rules are structured, he won’t be available for the CS. But I still feel that the World Series, if we’re fortunate enough to get there, earn our way there, then he’ll be available.”Scott is one of the best relievers in MLB, but after coming to LA in 2025, he has fallen short of expectations. In 2025, he made 61 pitching appearances, posting a 4.74 ERA with a WHIP of 1.26 across 57.0 innings.It remains to be seen if he is healthy enough to make the Dodgers' World Series roster.