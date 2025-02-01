Logan O'Hoppe sends 3-word message to Angels shortstop Zach Neto on his 24th birthday 

Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe shared a tribute to his teammate, shortstop Zach Neto, on his 24th birthday, posting a three-word message on social media.

On Friday, O’Hoppe took to Instagram to share a story with his fans, wishing Neto a happy special day. He wrote in the caption of his story:

"All love, 9."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Image Credit: Instagram/@logan_ohoppe

O'Hoppe shared the LA Angels' Instagram post about Neto on his IG story. The caption of the original post read:

Trending

"Happy birthday, @zachneto2!"

O’Hoppe and Neto share a good relationship together. The duo, both drafted in 2022, quickly became roommates and locker mates during their minor league stints.

The pair’s synergy has been important for the LA Angels’ rebuilding efforts. Their chemistry was on full display in August 2024 when Neto’s go-ahead three-run homer and O’Hoppe’s game-winning catch sealed a dramatic comeback against the New York Mets.

2024 season, shoulder injury to cause Zach Neto to miss start of 2025 season

Logan O'Hoppe played 136 games for the LA Angels in the 2024 season, posting a .244 batting average, a .303 on-base percentage and a .409 slugging percentage. He hit 20 home runs, stole two bases and recorded 56 RBIs.

On the other hand, Zach Neto played in 155 games for the Angels during the 2024 season. He posted a .249 batting average, a .318 on-base percentage and a .443 slugging percentage. Neto recorded 77 RBIs, hitting 23 home runs and stealing 30 bases.

Meanwhile, Neto injured himself during a slide into second base against the Chicago White Sox on Sept. 26 and missed the final three games of the season. He tried to rehab it for three weeks after the season concluded but ultimately required surgery to fix his shoulder.

On Nov. 6, Neto underwent right shoulder surgery and could miss the start of the 2025 season, according to the club's General Manager Perry Minasian.

"He [Zach Neto] had a surgery a couple days ago and I’m not one for timeframes, but he could miss the start of the season," Minasian said on Nov. 8.

“We’ll see where that goes. But he did have the surgery on the shoulder. I can’t get into details. But he will miss some time. And how much time, we’ll see,” he added.

It’s a big loss for the LA Angels, especially after his breakout season. It will be interesting to see how they cope with Neto's absence at the start of the 2025 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback