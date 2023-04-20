The St. Louis Cardinals' new prodigy is 20 year-old Jordan Walker. He was selected by the Cardinals as a professional outfielder and third baseman in the first round of the 2020 MLB draft.

On Wednesday, Walker hit his first MLB home run, which was caught by long-term Cardinals fan Duane Reed. He then returned it to Walker and was then invited onto the field before the game last night.

Reed downplayed his role in the historic moment by saying that he didn't do much except catch the ball:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“You made history that day. I was just the guy that caught the ball”- Duane Reed said to Walker.

Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano This is awesome. Jordan Walker hit his first MLB home run, and longtime Cardinals fan Duane Reed caught the ball. He then returned it to Walker, and the Cardinals invited him on the field before last night's game.



"You tell him to bring his own worms" 🤣

This is awesome. Jordan Walker hit his first MLB home run, and longtime Cardinals fan Duane Reed caught the ball. He then returned it to Walker, and the Cardinals invited him on the field before last night's game."You tell him to bring his own worms" 🤣 https://t.co/WEgiNUaNRx

"This is awesome. Jordan Walker hit his first MLB home run, and longtime Cardinals fan Duane Reed caught the ball. He then returned it to Walker, and the Cardinals invited him on the field before last night's game..."You tell him to bring his own worms" 🤣 "- Joe Pompliano wrote in his Twitter Post.

The Virk @TheVirk51 @JoePompliano Good guy, this Duane Reed. Would be cool if Walker did show up to his house one day to go fishing. @JoePompliano Good guy, this Duane Reed. Would be cool if Walker did show up to his house one day to go fishing.

"Good guy, this Duane Reed. Would be cool if Walker did show up to his house one day to go fishing."- The Virk wrote on Twitter, praising Reed.

Jordan Walker hails from an athletic family

Jordan Walker #18 of the St. Louis Cardinals stands in the on deck circle against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on April 09, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Derek and Katrina Walker are Jordan Walker's parents. Jordan's grandmother, Deborah Wingfield, said that Joseph L. Wingfield Sr. loved baseball and was a passionate coach. He did this in addition to his law enforcement job before he passed from from COVID-19.

Jordan was introduced to his favorite player, Atlanta Braves legend Hank Aaron, by "Papa Joe." This resulted in a photograph he would cherish all his life.

His grandfather also coached Jordan's father, Derek Walker. Derek Walker Jr., Jordan's older brother, was coached by "Papa Joe," who coached him and started his journey with T-ball when he was only four.

Jordan Walker @jwalker0522 My family has played such a huge role in helping get me to where I am today. Find out more about my story: atmilb.com/3NBTWtS My family has played such a huge role in helping get me to where I am today. Find out more about my story: atmilb.com/3NBTWtS https://t.co/jcyHZxssc7

"My family has played such a huge role in helping get me to where I am today."- Jordan Walker wrote on Twitter.

Despite the season being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jordan Walker was named Georgia Gatorade Player of the Year (in his senior year).

On March 25, 2023, Jordan was selected to the St. Louis Cardinals' Opening Day roster.

Poll : 0 votes